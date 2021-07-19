No distractions. Stephen Jones says Hard Knocks will be good for Dallas Cowboys, NFL

For the record, the Dallas Cowboys didn’t ask to be focal point of the 2021 edition of the Emmy Award-winning series Hard Knocks on HBO.

They were told they were doing it and they are complying, according to vice president Stephen Jones.

“We kind of got informed we were doing it,” Jones said. “It wasn’t a lot of asking.”

The all-access take on the Cowboys over five episodes at training camp begin airing Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

The Cowboys, who report to training camp in Oxnard, Calif. on Tuesday, are embracing it as something that is good for the game, fans and the league after all the shutdowns and limited access dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

“It is great for the league,” Jones said. “But coming off of covid, all these things leading up to the season are huge. It’s a natural build up to get our fans fired up about going to our football games. Our world has been through a lot with the pandemic. You can’t just assume you are going to flip the switch and everything is going to be fine.

“We feel a lot of build up, including Hard Knocks, is a good thing to get people fired up about reconnecting and rolling.”

But is Hard Knocks good for the Cowboys?

This is the team’s third appearance on the award-winning docuseries. They were also featured in 2002 and 2008.

The Cowboys finished 5-11 in 2002 and a disappointing 9-7 in 2008, one season after going 13-3.

Jones does not blame Hard Knocks for the team’s poor performances during those seasons.

“At the end of the day, you got to go to work,” Jones said. “You got to go execute. You have to have everything come together. Have your leadership, have your culture right and go win football games.”

It’s understandable why Hard Knocks wants to feature the Cowboys in 2021.

Led by quarterback Dak Prescott’s return from a fractured ankle and record-setting contract, coach Mike McCarthy potentially being on the hot seat and the daily musings of owner Jerry Jones, the story lines are endless.

But considering the pressure on the Cowboys to win and the spotlight already associated with the coming season, thanks to them playing in the Pro Football Hall of Fame game and the season-opening game against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is there any concern about Hard Knocks adding another distraction to the ledger?

Jones said it’s all part of the package that comes with the Cowboys, who are the most valuable franchise in team sports and have long been one of the league’s most popular franchises while carrying the America’s Team moniker.

“You are always going to be in the limelight when you are with this organization,” Jones said. “That is part of it. At the end of the day, we believe, although it hasn’t played out for us in quite some time right now, we think it will be really good for us.”

Jones believes Hard Knocks will create some “hardness” for the Cowboys and have them ready for the season.

But the main reason he is not concerned about the Cowboys being distracted by Hard Knocks is the same reason he is excited about the season: the return of Prescott

“I have a lot of confidence in this team with Dak leading it,” Jones said. “He is special. He is rare. He is a leader. He is a special guy. Heck our whole group is ready to make a statement and take the next step.”

And they will do so under the spotlight of Hard Knocks.