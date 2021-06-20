No disciplinary action for Germany captain Manuel Neuer over rainbow armband

Germany captain Manuel Neuer will not face any disciplinary action after wearing a rainbow armband during Euro 2020 games, UEFA has announced.

The Bayern Munich goalkeeper has donned the armband for matches against France and Portugal to show his support for the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month, prompting the European governing body to investigate whether it could be viewed as a political statement.

But UEFA has concluded there is no case to answer, given the 35-year-old was “promoting a good cause”.

UEFA have today shared with the DFB that they have stopped the review of the rainbow captain's armband worn by @Manuel_Neuer. In a letter, the armband has been assessed as a team symbol for diversity and thus for a 'good cause.' #EURO2020 #GER pic.twitter.com/HFiAAQ6F5D — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) June 20, 2021

A UEFA spokesperson said: “UEFA looked into the armband worn by the player in question and, considering that it was promoting a good cause, i.e. diversity, the team will not face disciplinary proceedings.”

The German Football Association said it had received a letter from UEFA confirming the matter should be considered closed.

The DFB posted on Twitter on Sunday evening: “UEFA have today shared with the DFB that they have stopped the review of the rainbow captain’s armband worn by @Manuel_Neuer.

“In a letter, the armband has been assessed as a team symbol for diversity and thus for a ‘good cause’.”