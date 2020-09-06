No Direct Link in Abbetment to Suicide or Homicide Case Yet, Say CBI Sources

As a nation ponders what exactly led to Sushant Singh Rajput having been found dead on 14 June 2020, here are some startling revelations. Speaking exclusively to CNN-NEWS18, CBI sources tell us that a 'Medical Scene Recreation' was conducted at the late actors Mount Blanc residence today. Accompanying the team was late Rajput's sister Neetu Singh. Neeraj the former cook of the actor and Siddharth Pithani, his flatmate and content creation manager, were asked to join the probe.

The 3 were questioned about Rajput's behaviour before and after the 8th of June 2020. 8 of June is when Rhea Chakrabarty moved out of Rajput's residence. Meetu Singh and the others were also questioned about the behaviour of SSR and the nature in which his body was found on 14 June 2020.

Meanwhile a special team of the AIIMS report is expected to submit it's final report in 14 days, based on its own findings of medical negligence and evidence tempering.

The CBI meanwhile is yet to find a concrete link between SSR death and the alleged suicide of his former manager Disha Salian.

Responding to murmurs of the entire CBI team returning to Delhi, senior sources tell CNN News18 that minor logistical changes can be expected. But senior officer, SP Nupur Prasad of the CBI who questioned Rhea, is here to stay for a few more days.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakrabarty will be questioned tomorrow likely. NCB has got the custody of Showik Chakrabarty and Samuel Miranda only till the 9th of September..