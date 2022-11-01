No detail is too graphic for Matthew Perry in his grimly fascinating memoir about fame and addiction

Eleanor Halls
·6 min read
Matthew Perry was Chandler from Friends between 1994 and 2004
When Friends: The Reunion broadcast last May, all anybody could talk about was Matthew Perry: his speech was slurred, his face was bloated, he looked lonely and sad. Perry, known to have spent the last 20 years struggling with addiction, was rumoured to have relapsed. In fact, emergency dental surgery the day before was to blame – his front teeth fell out while eating toast – but it was heartbreaking to watch Chandler Bing, a beloved comic character who had spent 10 years cracking jokes in our living rooms, appear so extinguished.

Perhaps prompted by the public’s concern for his wellbeing, or his frustration at misinformed speculation (it really was dental surgery, to replace the , Perry has now written a memoir: Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. It is a witty but grimly graphic account of his alcohol and opiate addiction, disarmingly written with Chandler’s trademark sarcasm and self-deprecation. After all, as Perry writes, “I was Chandler.”

Perry blames his addiction on three things. The first, being given a barbiturate for colic at just two months old. The second, a feeling of abandonment when he flew as an unaccompanied minor between his mother in Montreal and his father, who had walked out on them, in Los Angeles – which led to a self-destructive way with relationships and an all-consuming desire for attention. The third, a 1997 jet skiing accident while filming Fools Rush In – three years into Friends – when he was prescribed Vicodin, a painkiller which made his “blood feel like warm honey” and gave him the impression of “being close to God”.

Twenty-seven-year-old Perry may have been making $1 million a week as one of the more famous and adored men on television, but he soon found himself taking 55 Vicodin pills a day. Over the next 20 years, he would check into rehab 15 times, attend 6,000 Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and undergo 14 stomach surgeries that have left his abdomen looking like “the topography of China”. He had several near death experiences. While in rehab, his heart stopped for a full five minutes. A “beefy Swiss guy who really didn’t want the guy from Friends dying on his table” gave him CPR for five minutes instead of three – cracking eight ribs, but saving his life.

Celebrities usually speak in vagueries, but here no details are spared. In fact, Perry seems to revel in shocking the reader. There are eye-popping anecdotes about everything from attending five open houses a day to raid the owners’ medicine cabinets for pills, to spending $350,000 on private jets in just 24 hours, having left a Swiss rehab to go home to LA, only to head straight back when he realised Switzerland prescribed stronger meds.

Viewers were shocked by Matthew Perry's slurring during the Friends reunion last year - Warner Bros
Things came to a head in 2018 when Perry – aged 49 and detoxing yet again in a sober house in California – was rushed to hospital, where his colon exploded and he fell into a two-week coma. Doctors told his family that Perry had a two per cent chance of making it. He survived against all odds, but spent five months in hospital and almost an entire year with a colostomy bag, which at one point exploded all over him. Even in these darkest moments, Perry can’t resist a joke: “I’ve been accused of being full of s--- before, but this time I really was.”

At times, this relentless wise-cracking can feel tiring, as Perry and Chandler’s voices morph into one. He explains that the Friends producers built Chandler’s compulsion to make people laugh around Perry’s own fear of silence, of hearing his own thoughts, and of not being liked. “I used to use humour as a defence mechanism, thank God I no longer do that now!” Chandler says in one episode of Friends – the line feels uncomfortably relevant today.

But Friends fans will be tickled by Perry’s juicy behind-the-scenes morsels. How he asked out Jennifer Aniston, who immediately rejected him, and how he was hit on by none other than Julia Roberts, who agreed to film the Friends Superbowl special so long as she could be part of Chandler’s storyline. They ended up flirting for several weeks via fax (with the Friends writers giving him a helping hand). By the time of her cameo, they were secretly dating. He even met her family, but he was so afraid that Roberts would leave him, he pre-emptively broke up with her.

Matthew Perry and Julia Roberts dated in 1996 - Liaison
Matthew Perry and Julia Roberts dated in 1996 - Liaison

Perry blames his failed relationships with women, and his use of casual sex as a way of preventing emotional attachment, on his mother. A Canadian journalist and press secretary to then-Canadian PM Pierre Trudeau, she was so beautiful she would command every room she walked into, leaving Perry craving what he calls “the turn” – the moment he would eventually have her attention to himself. He has spent his life trying to make other women “turn” for him, before moving onto the next as soon as they did.

It is a clear preoccupation for Perry, now 53, that he has no family of his own, writing that there have been “at least five women I could have married and had children with… Had I done so, I would not now be sitting in a huge house, overlooking the ocean, with no-one to share it with save a nurse, a sober companion, and a gardener twice a week.”

Perry has now been sober 18 months ut not quite out of choice. He says the only reason why he quit drinking was because he realised that even 14 triple vodkas no longer got him drunk. The same goes for opiates: “there’s not enough opiates in the world to make me high anymore”. The only thing stopping him from trying heroin is a fear of living with a colostomy bag. He is sure that his addiction will eventually kill him.

The memoir is undeniably bleak. Perry reveals that he would swap places with a penniless friend of his, a failed actor with diabetes, “in a heartbeat”. But at least he has forgiven his mother, found solace in God and found self-worth in the process of helping other addicts. “When those moments come and I am needed,” he writes, “and do what we are all here for, which is simply to help other people.”

Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry is published by Headline at £25. Order your copy for £19.99 from Telegraph Books

