NC State–West Virginia Game in Raleigh Postponed Ahead of Hurricane Florence

Travel issues caused by Hurricane Florence led to the postponement of NC State’s Week 3 game against No. 14 West Virginia in Raleigh, N.C.

Due to the increasing likelihood of severe and unsafe conditions associated with Hurricane Florence, our game with @WVUfootball will not be played this weekend.https://t.co/An5ShiiLDt — NC State Football (@PackFootball) September 11, 2018

The teams’ scheduled bye weeks are one week apart in October, which some proposed could have opened the door for some creative rescheduling: For example, NC State’s bye week is Oct. 13, and if West Virginia were able to move its game that day against Iowa State (which, like the Mountaineers, has its off date on Oct. 20), the two schools would once again have a common open date—but that Saturday is also the first weekend of the North Carolina State Fair in Raleigh, during which NC State and the Carolina Hurricanes typically do not play home games at Carter-Finley Stadium and PNC Arena for logistical reasons. NC State’s official release left open the possibility of the game being rescheduled or the Wolfpack finding an alternate opponent later in the season.

Hurricane Florence has caused Coastal Carolina to move its game against Campbell that was scheduled for Saturday in Conway, S.C. to Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET in Buies Creek, N.C., and has moved up the kickoff time of Thursday’s Wake Forest–Boston College game to 5:30 p.m. ET.

Both teams are 2–0 after a pair of non-conference wins to start their seasons.