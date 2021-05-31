No Decision Yet on Availability of Australian Players for IPL: CA

The Quint
·2 min read

Cricket Australia (CA) is yet to discuss availability of Aussie cricketers for Indian Premier League (IPL) which resumes in UAE later this year, said Nick Hockley, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CA, on Monday.

Hockley, who was confirmed as CEO on Monday after being in interim position for a year, said it was too early to discuss players' availability in IPL since the returning cricketers had only come out of quarantine in Sydney on Monday.

Also Read: Pat Cummins Not to Participate in UAE Leg of IPL: Report

"Once we get back together as a group that [the IPL] is something we'll obviously need to discuss," Hockley was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.com.

"Our players returning from the IPL have only today come out of quarantine, so our first priority is to make sure they are reunited with their families… we [then] have a tour to prepare for in the West Indies," he added.

Also Read: 27 Days After IPL Ended, Aus Players Finally Reunite with Families

After IPL 2021 was suspended on May 4, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had flown Australian cricketers, support staff and officials to the Maldives. The players spent nearly a fortnight there due to Aussie border restrictions before flying to Sydney.

The players were then quarantined in Sydney before they could return home on Monday.

With the IPL likely to move to UAE and, Australia not having any international commitments during the window, the franchises are optimistic that most of the Aussie players will play.

"They (players) are clearly quite shaken by the experience, and are very appreciative to be back home, very much looking forward to being reunited with family and friends today. It's a couple of weeks before the West Indies touring party then regroups at the National Cricket Centre [in Brisbane] and then that's the time to refocus," said Hockley.

. Read more on Cricket by The Quint.‘Two-Child Cap’ For Panchayats is the Last Thing Lakshadweep NeedsWhy so Much Work for Kids?: Watch 6-Year-Old's Appeal To PM Modi . Read more on Cricket by The Quint.

Latest Stories

  • Brayden Point, Barclay Goodrow help Lightning beat Hurricanes in series opener

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Barclay Goodrow beat Alex Nedeljkovic for the go-ahead goal at 12:39 of the third period to help the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Sunday night to open their second-round playoff series. Goodrow put the reigning Stanley Cup champions ahead for good when he headed left against Carolina defenseman Brady Skjei, then shot from a sharp angle on the left side. The puck skid underneath Nedeljkovic's right pad as it lifted slightly off the ice near the post to break a 1-1 tie. That lead held, with the Lightning holding off Carolina's final minute with the empty net and extra attacker in a desperate tying attempt. Instead, the Lightning won a road series opener for the second straight round. The Lightning swept the first two games at Florida in that six-game first-round series. Game 2 in the best-of-seven series is Tuesday night. Brayden Point added a second-period goal on the power play for Tampa Bay, while Andrei Vasilevskiy was sharp all day with 37 saves — including 15 in the first period against the Hurricanes buzzing out of the gate backed by a rowdy home crowd of more than 16,000. Jake Bean scored on the power play to tie it early in the third period for Carolina, notching his first career playoff assist. The Hurricanes, who have home-ice advantage after winning the Central Division, also got another solid performance from Nedeljkovic with 28 saves. INJURY REOPRT Tampa Bay didn't have defenseman David Savard for this one due to an upper-body injury. Then the Lightning saw fellow blue-liner Erik Cernak go down when he got sandwiched between Carolina's Andrei Svechnikov and Victor Trocheck in a collision near the boards at 18:15 of the second. Cernak eventually got up and skated slowly to the tunnel, leaving the Lightning with five defensemen. Carolina winger Nino Niederreiter sat out with an upper-body injury after leaving Saturday's practice early. And that opened a space for Cedric Paquette to make his playoff debut for Carolina — and against his former Lightning teammates after spending 2014-20 with the franchise. LOUDER HOUSE The NHL had approved an increased attendance for PNC Arena with the installation of a 500-ton chiller to increase air flow while ensuring integrity of the ice despite the rising temperatures outside. Carolina had about 5,000 fans to close the regular season, then upped that to about 12,000 for the Nashville series after the state eased public-gathering and physical distancing restrictions. The official figure for Games 1 and 2 of this series is 16,299, roughly 87% of the building's normal 18,680-fan capacity. STORM WARNING David Ayres — the Zamboni driver and kidney-transplant recipient who memorably won a 2020 game in Toronto for the Hurricanes as the emergency goaltender — sounded the storm-warning siren for the Hurricanes to take the ice for the third period. Hurricanes TV color announcer Tripp Tracy along with North Carolina State women's tennis players Jaeda Daniel and Alana Smith — who helped the Wolfpack reach the national semifinals — sounded the pregame and first-intermission sirens. ___ Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Aaron Beard, The Associated Press

  • Canadiens' Ducharme on Game 7: 'We’re going to Toronto to head to Winnipeg'

    Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme is confident that his team will advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Clippers frustrate Luka Doncic, roar back to tie Mavs on the road; Nets push Celtics to brink

    Will a home team win a game in this series?

  • French Open 2021: No. 4 Dominic Thiem shockingly upset by Spain's Pablo Andujar

    Until he faced Andujar on Sunday, Thiem had never lost in the first round at Roland-Garros.

  • Storm coach Dan Hughes announces his retirement after 20-year WNBA career

    Hughes and the Storm won it all in 2018, his first year as Seattle's head coach.

  • 'The old guys still got it:' 46-year-old Helio Castroneves wins a record-tying 4th Indianapolis 500

    Castroneves is now one of four men with four Indy 500 wins

  • Naomi Osaka fined $15,000 for media boycott, warned about escalating consequences

    Osaka could face a tournament default or a Grand Slam suspension if she continues ignore her media obligations.

  • Report: Russell Wilson has talked to Julio Jones about playing for Seahawks

    At least seven teams are reportedly interested in acquiring Julio Jones.

  • Lakers lose Anthony Davis to groin injury in Game 4 loss to Suns

    Davis didn't join the Lakers in the third quarter after injuring his groin in the final minute of the second quarter.

  • Leafs-Habs crowd belts out 'O Canada' as NHL fans gloriously return for Game 6

    A smattering of Leafs and Canadiens fans paid an exorbitant amount of cash to be part of the first indoor sports crowd in Canada since the pandemic began.

  • Braves star Marcell Ozuna arrested on domestic violence charges

    Marcell Ozuna was arrested in Georgia on Saturday on multiple domestic violence charges.

  • Chris Weidman is already walking on his broken leg a month after horrific injury

    Chris Weidman has made incredible progress after breaking his leg in April.

  • Zidane says he quit because of lack of support from Madrid

    MADRID (AP) — Zinedine Zidane left Real Madrid because he didn’t feel he had the support or respect he deserved from the club, the coach said in an open letter to fans on Monday. In his first public comments since quitting last week, Zidane said the club didn’t fully value his work and hinted it leaked information to the media to undermine him. The Frenchman said he wished his relationship with president Florentino Pérez had been different in recent months. Zidane left a year before the end of his contract in his second stint with the Spanish club. The stint began in March 2019 and ended with Madrid finishing the season without a title for the first time since 2009-10. It was a completely different farewell from when he left the first time after leading Madrid to one of its most successful runs from 2016-18, when the club won three consecutive Champions League titles. He went out on top then, saying the club needed someone fresh at the helm to keep winning. “Things are different now,” Zidane said in a long letter published by the Spanish sports daily As. “I’m leaving because I feel the club no longer gives me the confidence that I need, it does not offer me the support to build something in the medium or long term.” The 48-year-old Zidane, who won nine titles in his first stint with Madrid and two in his second, said he deserved more recognition from the club for his work. He said “what we achieved together has to be respected. “I know football and I know the demands of a club like Madrid. I know that when you don’t win you have to go,” he said. “But this time something very important has been forgotten, everything that I have built on a daily basis has been forgotten, what I have contributed in the relationship with the players and with the 150 people who work at the club.” Zidane said “in a way he felt reproached” by the club for trying to work on those relationships. “I was born a winner and I was here to win trophies, but beyond this there are human beings, emotions, life... And I feel that these things have not been valued, that it wasn't understood that those things are also important for a great club,” he said. Zidane said he will always be grateful to Pérez for bringing him to Madrid and fighting for him, but he wished his relationship with the president and the club was different in recent months. He said he deserved to be treated better. “I wasn’t asking for privileges, of course not, but for some memory," Zidane said. "These days coaches don’t often stay more than two seasons with a top club. For that to change, human relationships are essential, they are more important than money, more important than fame, more important than everything.” He said it “hurt a lot” to constantly read in the media that he was in danger of being fired. “It hurt me and it hurt the squad,” he said, “because these messages that were intentionally leaked to the media created negative interference within the team.” Zidane said he wished journalists would have focused their questions more on soccer than on controversy. “I wished we could have talked more about the ball and the players, who will always be the most important thing in this game,” he said. “We have to take care of football.” Madrid said after Zidane’s departure on Thursday that it respected his decision and expressed its “gratitude for his professionalism, dedication and passion over the years and what he means to Real Madrid." The club said Zidane ”is aware that he has a place in the hearts of the Real Madrid fans and that he will always have a home at Real Madrid.” The club has yet to announce a replacement for Zidane, with Antonio Conte, Mauricio Pochettino, Xabi Alonso and Raúl González among the possible candidates for the job. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni Tales Azzoni, The Associated Press

  • Maple Leafs look to break playoff drought in Game 7 against Canadiens

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs hope to exorcise some post-season demons tonight when they host the Montreal Canadiens in a winner-take-all Game 7 of their North Division playoff series. Toronto has lost six post-season series in a row since beating the Ottawa Senators in the first round of the NHL playoffs in 2004. The underdog Habs have won two consecutive overtime games to set the stage for Game 7. The lone previous Game 7 between the Original Six rivals came in 1964 when Dave Keon had a hat trick to lead Toronto to a 3-1 win at the Montreal Forum. Toronto has lost seven straight contests where it could have eliminated an opponent. That includes six since 2018 with the core of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and William Nylander. The Canadiens finished 18 points behind the first-place Leafs in this year's 56-game campaign. The winner of the series faces the Winnipeg Jets in the North Division final, which will start Wednesday. The Canadian Press

  • The Rush: AD goes down in LA, the Knicks are on the brink, and the Nets and Clippers win big

    Anthony Davis and the Lakers both go down in LA, the Knicks and Celtics are on the brink of elimination, the Clippers cruise and Naomi Osaka’s costly media ban. 

  • Kyrie Irving was right

    All it took was one Celtics fan to confirm Kyrie Irving's fears and remind us that we as a society are not actually better than this.

  • Nets rout Celtics, Boston fan throws bottle at Kyrie Irving

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics opened up to full capacity just in time for the local fans to jeer and swear — and worse — at Kyrie Irving every time he touched the ball. It might have been their last chance. Irving had 39 points and 11 rebounds to quiet the first post-pandemic full house at the TD Garden, and Kevin Durant scored 42 points to give the Brooklyn Nets a 141-126 victory over Boston on Sunday night and a 3-1 lead in the first-round playoff series. Afterward, as Irving walked off the court he was nearly hit by a bottle thrown from the stands. Irving and Nets guard Tyler Johnson turned to the stands and pointed; police surrounded a man in a Kevin Garnett jersey before leading him out in handcuffs. “Fans have got to grow up at some point,” Durant said. “I know that being in the house for a year and a half with the pandemic has got a lot of people on edge, has got a lot of people stressed out. But when you come to these games you’ve got to realize: These men are human. We’re not animals. We’re not in the circus. “You coming to the game is not all about you as a fan. So have some respect for the game. Have some respect for the human beings. And have some respect for yourself. Your mother wouldn't be proud of you throwing water bottles at basketball players, or spitting on players or tossing popcorn. So grow the (expletive) up and enjoy the game,” he said. “It’s bigger than you.” The incident mirrored others in which a Philadelphia fan threw popcorn at Wizards star Russell Westbrook and one in New York spit at Atlanta's Trae Young. Both have been banned from their respective arenas. A spokeswoman for the TD Garden said Boston Police arrested one person Sunday night “for throwing an object.” “We have zero tolerance for violations of our guest code of conduct,” spokeswoman Tricia McCorkle said. "And the guest is subject to a lifetime ban from TD Garden.” But Irving said he didn't think banning or even arresting unruly fans would be enough to solve the problem, ascribing it to “underlying racism and treating people like they’re in a human zoo.” “People feel very entitled out here,” said Irving, who played for the Celtics from 2017-19 and said last week he experienced racism during his time in the city. “As a Black man playing in the NBA, dealing with a lot of this stuff, it’s fairly difficult. You never know what’s going to happen,” he said. “It’s just unacceptable for that stuff to be happening. But we move on.” “One bad seed doesn’t mean that the whole fruit is poisoned,” Celtics guard Marcus Smart said. "Our fans have been great. We just had a knucklehead do something knucklehead-ish and it got taken care of, so we’re happy for that.” James Harden added 23 points and a career postseason-high 18 assists for Brooklyn. Game 5 is in New York on Tuesday night, when the Nets will try to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals for the first time since 2014. The 104 points scored by Durant, Irving and Harden tied an NBA playoff record for three teammates set by Boston's John Havlicek, Jo Jo White and Dave Cowens in 1973 and matched in 1986 by Dominique Wilkins, Randy Whitman and Spud Webb. Brooklyn coach Steve Nash said he wasn’t surprised Irving bounced back after scoring 16 points on 6-for-17 shooting in the Game 3 loss on Friday. “It’s Kyrie Irving. He didn’t have a great game last time out. My money’s on him any time after a performance he had,” Nash said. ”I loved his will, to take some of this adversity and have a great game.” Jayson Tatum scored 40 points for the Celtics, following up his 50-point effort in a Game 3 victory. But with Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker out with injuries, Tatum couldn't save the season on his own. Smart had 16 points and nine assists for the Celtics, who reached the Eastern Conference finals in three of the previous four seasons. After dropping the first two games in Brooklyn, the Celtics were hoping their home crowd would help them make a series of it. Tatum delivered one win in front of a quarter-capacity crowd on Friday, before the COVID-19 restrictions were lifted as of Saturday. The Bruins had 17,400 for their playoff game against the Islanders on Saturday — the biggest crowd in the NHL this season. The Celtics left several rows around the benches empty on Sunday and officially announced a sellout crowd of 17,226, about 1,500 fewer than the building’s official capacity. The fans — most of them attending their first home playoff game in more than two years — gave Durant the New York Yankees treatment in pregame warmups, chanting his name derisively and cheering for each missed practice shot. They were even more foul-mouthed toward Irving, who professed his love for Boston and the Celtics before opting out of his contract in 2019 to join the Nets. “We know how these people here are in Boston. We know how passionate they are about Kyrie in particular — they’re still upset at him,” Durant said. “That’s no reason for them to act childish. Glad we got the ‘W.’ Hopefully, we don’t have to come back here this year.” TIP-INS Nets: Durant’s 17 points were the most in the first quarter for a Net since Kenyon Martin’s 17 in Game 4 of the 2002 NBA Finals against the Lakers. Celtics: Walker (knee) and Robert Williams III (ankle) sat out after playing in the first three games of the series, joining Brown (season-ending wrist surgery) on the injury report. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jimmy Golen, The Associated Press

  • Cleveland makes 3 saves, MLS-leading Sounders tie Austin 0-0

    SEATTLE (AP) — Stefan Cleveland had three saves and the Seattle Sounders tied Austin FC 0-0 on Sunday night to remain unbeaten. Cleveland has two shutouts in three starts this season while filling in for injured Stefan Frei, who is out indefinitely after suffering a sprained left knee and then developing a blood clot as a complication related to the injury. MLS-leading Seattle (5-0-3) appeared to take the lead in the 75th minute. Fredy Montero punched home a cross by João Paulo but Raúl Ruidíaz was ruled offside after VAR review. Austin (2-4-1) is winless in its last four but snapped a three-game losing streak. UNION 3, TIMBERS 0 CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Kacper Przybylko had a goal and an assist and Andre Blake made four saves to help Philadelphia beat Portland. Blake has three consecutive shutouts and four in his last five games. Philadelphia (4-2-2) has allowed just goal during that span. Sergio Santos and Jack Elliott also scored. Portland (3-4-0) failed to scored for first time since a 1-0 loss to Vancouver in the opener. The Associated Press

  • Stars carry Clippers at Mavs again, 106-81 rout evens series

    DALLAS (AP) — Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined to carry Los Angeles on the road again, and the Clippers are back in control of their first-round series with Dallas. Leonard had 29 points and 10 rebounds, George scored 20 points and the Clippers manhandled the Mavericks in front of another big Dallas crowd, winning 106-81 in Game 4 on Sunday night to keep the road team perfect in a Western Conference series now tied 2-2. Reggie Jackson added 15 points, and the Clippers are headed home for Game 5 on Wednesday night much more sure of themselves than when they left LA in a two-game hole. Luka Doncic started slowly after being listed as questionable because of cervical strain, the diagnosis for the Dallas sensation after he said following Game 3 that he felt pain in his neck and down his left arm. Playing with medical strips on his left shoulder, and wearing a large pad in that area when he wasn't playing, Doncic scored 19 points after averaging 38 in the first three games. He was 9 of 24 with series lows in rebounds and assists with six apiece. The Mavericks came home filled with hope of ending a 10-year run without a playoff series victory since the franchise won its first championship, knowing the number of fans was about to more than triple with loosened COVID-19 restrictions. Instead, a pair of crowds exceeding 17,000 didn't get much after a huge jolt of energy in Game 3 carried the Mavericks to a 19-point lead in the first quarter before Leonard and George took over. The LA superstars didn't give fans much of a chance to get into Game 4, beyond an early game of cat-and-mouse between the coaches over the size of the lineups. After a smaller lineup turned Game 3 in LA's favor, coach Tyronn Lue chose that approach from the beginning, inserting 6-foot-9 Nicolas Batum as the tallest starter instead of 7-footer Ivica Zubac. Marcus Morris didn't even jump against Porzingis on the opening tip, and the 7-3 Latvian scored the first two Dallas baskets on post-up jumpers. Porzingis finished with 18 points. With Zuban still sitting midway through the first quarter, Dallas coach Rick Carlisle replaced Porzingis with the 7-4 Boban Marjanovich, a fan favorite who hadn't even played in the series before that. The big Serbian got a huge ovation and the crowd went even crazier when he had the next two Dallas baskets. Zubac's first appearance came shortly thereafter. Neither of those answers lasted long, and the Mavericks never found solutions for Leonard and George. Leonard, who is averaging 33 points in the series, got to the rim when he wanted to and was efficient from 3-point range, making two of three. He was 11 of 15, and made 24 of 32 in the two games in Dallas. George did his damage in the first half of both games in Dallas, the first helping LA recover from the hot Dallas start. This time, he had 18 points before the break to help the Clippers take control. The LA defense was much closer to what Lue has said he wanted. After entering the game shooting 51% from 3-point range in the series, the Mavericks were just 5 of 30 (17%). The dismal shooting night — 35% overall — was punctuated by an air-ball 3 from Josh Richardson in the third quarter that left Dallas at 3 of 20 beyond the arc. Maxi Kleber had another one in the fourth. Even more puzzling was another rough night on free throws for Doncic, who has a knack for getting there with his unique abilities to pass and create at the rim. He missed all five freebies, putting him at 13 of 32 for the series. Behind 35 first-half points combined from Leonard and George, the Clippers built a 61-45 lead. Then LA scored the first eight points of the second half to get the lead beyond 20 for the first time and didn't look back. TIP-INS Clippers: Despite not starting, Zubac still managed to foul out with 8:15 remaining in the game. He had five points and eight rebounds in 18 minutes, which was seven more than he played when Lue went small in Game 3. ... Batum scored 10 points. Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dorian Finney-Smith were two key secondary scorers for Dallas in the two wins in LA. They were a combined 4 of 17 from the field. ... Marjanovich scored 12 points. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Schuyler Dixon, The Associated Press

  • Goodrow breaks late tie, Lightning beat Hurricanes 2-1

    RALEIGH, N.C (AP) — Barclay Goodrow beat Alex Nedeljkovic for the go-ahead goal with 7:21 left and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Sunday night to open the second-round playoff series. Goodrow put the Stanley Cup champion Lightning ahead for good when he headed left against Carolina defenseman Brady Skjei, then shot from a sharp angle on the left side. The puck skid underneath Nedeljkovic’s right pad as it lifted slightly off the ice. That lead held, with the Lightning holding off Carolina’s final minute with the empty net and extra attacker in a desperate tying attempt. Instead, the Lightning won a road series opener for the second straight round. The Lightning swept the first two games at Florida in that six-game first-round series. Game 2 is Tuesday night in Raleigh. Brayden Point added a second-period goal on the power play for Tampa Bay, while Andrei Vasilevskiy was sharp with 37 saves. Jake Bean scored on a power play early in the third period for Carolina. AVALANCHE 7, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 1 DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog each scored twice and well-rested Colorado beat Vegas in a skirmish-filled Game 1. What began as Colorado putting on a passing clinic — racing out to a 5-0 lead — spiraled into one fight after another. There were a total of 74 penalty minutes, including four 10-minute misconduct calls and a match penalty on Vegas’ Ryan Reaves. Young defenseman Cale Makar added a goal and three assists, and Brandon Saad and Mikko Rantanen also scored for the Avalanche, who had an extra burst after nearly a week off following a four-game sweep of St. Louis in round one. Philipp Grubauer made 24 saves, allowing only William Karlsson's goal. Game 2 is Wednesday night in Denver. The Associated Press