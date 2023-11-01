No decision: N.L. government says World Energy GH2 proposal needs more information

World Energy GH2's environmental assessment is 4,000 pages long. (Colleen Connors/CBC - image credit)

The Newfoundland and Labrador government says it needs more information from World Energy GH2 before it can decide on the future of the corporation's proposed wind energy project in western Newfoundland. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

The Newfoundland and Labrador government says it needs more information from World Energy GH2's environmental assessment submission before it can decide on the future of the proposed wind energy project in western Newfoundland.

The proposal — advanced by a corporation spearheaded by seafood magnate John Risley — would put at least 328 wind turbines on the Port au Port Peninsula and Codroy Valley, and a hydrogen-ammonia plant in western Newfoundland.

A decision on the project was expected on Tuesday, but the province's Department of Environment and Climate Change said in an update on Wednesday that it needs more information from World Energy GH2, along with an amendment to the environmental impact statement that was submitted in August.

