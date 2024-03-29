No decision made on out of contract Swans

[Getty Images]

Swansea City boss Luke Williams says no decisions have been made on the players out of contract this summer.

Veteran defender Kyle Naughton, who is currently injured, midfielders Joe Allen and Jamie Paterson and forward Liam Walsh all see their deals expire at the end of the campaign.

Williams says there are ongoing talks over the contractual situation of the players, but says no firm decisions have been made on the future of the quartet.

“I understand of course, it’s obvious you ask about it and we are doing the same thing at the moment, we are talking a lot at the moment without making final decisions,” Williams said.

“There will be plenty of conversations and of course, as you know, things change quickly because of a really great performance or injury or everything in between.

“You are looking for the biggest sample size you can get before making the decision, so that is something that is going to be ongoing for a bit longer.”