No new deaths recorded as B.C. announces 108 new cases of COVID-19

Nurse Linda Wright attends to a patient in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at Surrey Memorial Hospital on June 4. ( The Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward - image credit)

B.C. health officials announced 108 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths on Tuesday.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said there are currently 1,496 active cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in B.C.

A total of 139 people are in hospital, including 39 in intensive care.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are down by nearly 32 per cent from last Tuesday, when 203 people were in hospital with the disease.

The number of patients in intensive care is down by about 32 per cent from 57 a week ago.

The provincial death toll from the disease is now 1,734 lives lost out of 146,561 confirmed cases to date.

So far, 4,102,905 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 657,491 second doses. To date, 76.1 per cent of adults have received their first shot, and 74.4 per cent of those 12 and up.

Meanwhile, the outbreak at Kelowna General Hospital has been declared over.

Reopening and recreational travel

Health officials announced Step 2 of the province's four-step reopening plan begins today following a steady drop in case counts and hospitalizations in recent weeks.

The four steps outlined by the province are a roadmap through the spring and summer, paving the way for a return to family gatherings, intimate celebrations, fuller restaurants and freer travel for the first time in more than a year.

As of June 15, British Columbians can once again travel recreationally throughout the province; gather with up to 50 people outdoors; attend organized indoor gatherings (for example, banquets and theatre events) of up to 50 people with safety plans in place; return to faith gatherings; participate in an indoor fitness class or team sport; and order alcohol until midnight.

Masks and physical distancing are still mandatory. Personal indoor gatherings must remain small: just one additional household or five other people.

Story continues

Don't hesitate to vaccinate

Health officials have stressed the importance of vaccinations to ensure the safety of all British Columbians as the province begins to relax COVID-19 restrictions.

British Columbians aged 12 and over can register in three ways:

By calling 1-833-838-2323. Translators are available in 140 languages.

Read more about registration here.

Anyone who booked their vaccine before the Get Vaccinated portal launched on April 6 would have used the old system and would not have been registered with the province's current online registration system.

Those people need to register now to receive an email or text notification of their second dose appointment.

The restart plan is entirely contingent on case counts dropping, hospitalizations declining and 70 per cent of the population getting vaccinated.

Immunizations are currently ahead of the curve: more than 75 per cent of eligible British Columbians had already received their first dose as of June 14.