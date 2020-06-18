MLB and players union are back to bickering after latest proposal to restart baseball flops

Major League Baseball doesn’t have a deal just yet to restart its season — and even worse, the two sides don’t seem to be seeing eye-to-eye again.

Progress came on Wednesday between the owners and the players union, following a face-to-face meeting between union chief Tony Clark and MLB commissioner Rob Manfred. But after the union sent a new 70-game proposal for a 2020 season, the two sides are back to bickering.

In a statement, union chief Tony Clark said of the proposal: “We believe this offer represents the basis for an agreement on resumption of play.” However, USA Today is reporting that owners plan to “swiftly reject” the proposal. One report from the owners’ side called Thursday’s proposal a step backward. Manfred, meanwhile, said Thursday: “This needs to be over.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Details on the latest proposal to restart MLB

ESPN’s Jeff Passan has the particulars on the latest proposal:

The Major League Baseball Players Association has finalized a proposal to MLB for a season in the neighborhood of 70 games, sources tell me and @JesseRogersESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 18, 2020

Among the details in MLBPA’s new proposal, sources tell ESPN:



- 70-game season from July 19-Sept. 30

- $50M in playoff bonuses

- 50/50 split of new postseason TV revenues in 2021

- Forgiveness of salary advance for Tier I-III players

- Universal DH

- Mutual waiver of grievance — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 18, 2020

The league’s latest offer, which landed Wednesday, was for 60 games. The players union’s last proposal was for 89 games. At the heart of all of this is money. Initially, the union insisted on prorated salaries for players (example: if it’s 70 games, players would make 43 percent of their 162-game salaries). Owners kept proposing additional pay cuts. Wednesday’s offer from the owners was the first that included prorated salaries.

Story continues

Now the two sides just have to agree on a number of games, which is proving to be tougher than it might seem. The union estimates, per Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic, that each game played is worth about $25 million total to players, meaning the gap between the two proposals is around $250 million.

Owners say newest proposal is ‘DOA’

Per MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, one owner called Thursday’s proposal dead on arrival. While Joel Sherman of the New York Post says owners believed Manfred and Clark left their face-to-face with the framework of a deal, and did not seem to be expecting such a counter from the players.

MLB’s position is what Manfred/Clark worked on was a framework to be completed. PA saw it as a jumping off point for a counter. There is more proximity to the offers, but still great distance in how they feel about each other. Have they reached best/last or place to compromise? — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) June 18, 2020

After reaction from owners’ side hit, the MLBPA issued a second statement, clarifying the union had significant issues with MLB’s latest proposal and it was “unequivocally false” that the two sides had a tentative agreement on Wednesday.

Major League Baseball Players Association Executive Director Tony Clark today released the following statement: pic.twitter.com/MNAVfzx75C — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) June 18, 2020

In addition to money, the final agreement to restart baseball could include a few other big changes. The latest proposal from the owners included expanded playoffs, the universal DH in 2020 and 2021 and corporate advertisements on uniforms in 2020 and 2021.

More from Yahoo Sports: