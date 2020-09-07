Pound slips as Boris Johnson says no deal Brexit 'a good outcome'

The pound fell against the dollar and the euro on Monday morning, amid growing fears that the UK is preparing for a “no deal” Brexit at the end of the year.

Speculation mounted over the weekend that Britain was preparing for the collapse of trade talks with the EU, putting the UK on course to exit the Brexit transition period without a deal at the end of December.

The pound was down 0.3% against the dollar, falling to $1.323 (GBPUSD=X). Sterling has fallen almost 1% against the dollar over the last 5 days.

Sterling was down 0.3% against the euro to €1.117 (GBPEUR=X). The pound is down only 0.17% against the euro over the last 5 days but has seen more volatility.

“Brexit came roaring back into the picture over the weekend — specifically fears of a no-deal,” Connor Campbell, a financial analyst at SpreadEx, said on Monday morning.

The Financial Times reported late on Sunday that the UK government is preparing to table legislation that will override key parts of the Brexit withdrawal bill signed with the EU last year. Citing three people familiar with the plans, the FT said the move risked collapsing trade talks with Brussels.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson appeared to position his government for this outcome overnight. National newspapers were briefed on comments the Prime Minister will make later today claiming a no deal Brexit would be a “good outcome” to negotiations.

Johnson will also set a deadline for mid-October to strike a trade deal, piling further pressure on negotiations. The eighth round of talks are due to begin in London on Tuesday.

“The UK government has made it clear they would be content to walk away from the table unless it gets a deal that it wants,” David Madden, a market analyst at CMC Markets, told Yahoo Finance UK.

“Come early 2021, UK-EU trading could be done on basic WTO rules, and the prospect of [this] outcome is weighing on the pound.”

The pound fell as much as 0.5% against the dollar and euro in early trade.

By 9am, sterling was off its session lows. Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, said the slight recovery was driven by comments from government ministers on Monday morning “walking back the whole ‘we are keen on no deal’ line and opting for a more conciliatory approach”.

Environment Minister George Eustace told BBC Breakfast on Monday the government was “committed to implementing” the Withdrawal Agreement signed with the EU. He said legislation that threatened to break parts of the agreement was simply “to iron out a few remaining technical details as to how the Northern Ireland protocol would work.” He added this would only come into play if trade talks with the EU collapsed.