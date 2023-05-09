No day off for Leicester as Dean Smith cracks whip after shocking defeat

Dean Smith, Manager of Leicester City, looks on during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Leicester City at Craven Cottage on May 08, 2023 in London, England - Getty Images/Warren Little

Dean Smith cancelled a proposed rest day for Leicester’s squad after the embarrassing defeat at Fulham.

Smith instructed his players to report to the training ground on Tuesday following the 5-3 drubbing which leaves the club in serious danger of relegation.

Leicester slumped to their 21st defeat of the Premier League season on Monday and are two points adrift of safety with three games left.

Smith’s players were subjected to chants of “you’re not fit to wear the shirt” from the travelling supporters and plans to give the squad Tuesday off were subsequently scrapped.

Leicester’s management team are understood to have analysed the defeat with players in meetings, with Smith outlining the severity of the situation with coaches Craig Shakespeare and John Terry.

The former Aston Villa head coach was stunned by Leicester’s performance, and particularly the first-half. Fulham were 4-0 ahead after 51 minutes.

With games coming up against Liverpool and Newcastle, who are both pursuing a place in next season’s Champions League, plus a final home game against West Ham, Leicester are running out of time to extend their nine-year stay in the top division.

Leicester City's Victor Kristiansen shows his frustration after his side had conceded a goal during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Leicester City at Craven Cottage on May 8, 2023 in London, United Kingdom - Getty Images/Rob Newell

Leicester do not host Liverpool until Monday night, when they could be even further adrift from safety if Everton and Nottingham Forest pick up points at the weekend.

Smith said after the Fulham match: “Every game that you play at this level is tough, whether it’s Fulham or Liverpool to come.

“We’ve got to make sure that we look after ourselves and make sure we’re alright.

“The frustrating part for me is I didn’t see it coming [the Fulham defeat]. We’ve been fairly resolute and the attitude and application of the players has been excellent, so I didn’t see that first half coming.

“Football fans come to support their club and when you’re three goals down and have been second best for long periods, I can definitely understand it [the reaction]. The annoyance was certainly from the dug-out and the coaches as well.”