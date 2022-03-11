No danger to civilians after Ukrainian institute with nuclear lab shelled: governor

LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - Russian forces have shelled residential areas of the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv 89 times in one day but there is no danger to civilians after an institute containing a nuclear laboratory was hit, the local governor said on Friday.

"There are no threats to the civilian population yet," Oleh Synegubov said in a video address.

An advisor to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry had said on Thursday that Russian planes bombed the institute in Kharkiv that is home to an experimental nuclear reactor.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Max Hunder; writing by Matthias Williams, editing by Timothy Heritage)