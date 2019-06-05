No, Cristiano Ronaldo's accuser did not outright drop her rape allegation

Cristiano Ronaldo has been accused of raping a woman in 2009. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Kathryn Mayorga, who accused soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo of rape, has not dropped her allegation. She’s moved it to a different venue. The case, which was initially filed in Nevada state court, has been shifted to federal court now, according to Mayorga’s attorney.

That shift was made after it proved difficult for the Nevada court to serve Ronaldo since he doesn’t live in the United States, according to Sam Borden of ESPN.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Essentially, the attorneys were having such difficulty serving Ronaldo (because he lives abroad), that they switched venues where serving rules are different. Also, the criminal investigation against Ronaldo is still open. In short, this was just some legal strategy. — Sam Borden (@SamBorden) June 5, 2019

In order to do that, the case in Nevada had to be dismissed. That led some outlets to believe Mayorga either stopped pursuing charges or had come to an agreement with Ronaldo. That is not the case.

Mayorga has accused Ronaldo of raping her in a Las Vegas penthouse in 2009. Ronaldo reportedly paid Mayorga off in 2010 to keep it quiet. Mayorga claims Ronaldo violated the terms of that settlement, which is why she filed another lawsuit last year, according to ESPN.

———

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

More from Yahoo Sports: