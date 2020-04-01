No criminal charges for police officers who killed hostage in the line of duty

B.C.'s police watchdog says officers who shot and killed the victim of a hostage taking last year in Surrey, B.C., will not face any charges.

In its investigation into the violent domestic hostage incident Mar. 29, 2019, that left Surrey resident Nona McEwen dead, the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia spoke to 25 civilian witnesses, seven paramedics, 38 witness police officers and determined none of the four officers directly involved committed any criminal offence when they shot McEwen.

In statement Wednesday, the IIO wrote it will not be forwarding any charges to Crown prosecutors.

Nona McEwan and a man police have never identified both died after a 10-hour standoff with police at a house in the 13300 block of 98A Street.

Police entered the home on the morning of March 29, after unsuccessfully trying to resolve the situation through the night.

There was a confrontation between officers and the man inside and shots were fired. He was pronounced dead at the scene and McEwan, who was shot twice, later died in hospital.

"Ultimately, [McEwen] died because of the actions of [the suspect]. It was [the suspect] who held [McEwen] against her will in her home, who threatened her life, and provoked an armed response from police aimed at saving her," the IIOBC concluded In a statement.

Police have never identified the woman or man, though during the standoff officers were heard, according to neighbours, to be addressing someone named "Randy," who was inside the home.

McEwan's friends have said her boyfriend was Randy Crosson.