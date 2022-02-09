No new COVID-19 deaths, but there are 986 people in B.C.'s hospitals

VICTORIA — British Columbia health officials reported 24,372 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, of which 986 are in hospital and 146 in intensive care.

In a news release Tuesday, they say B.C. recorded 1,117 new cases of COVID-19 but officials have said this number is likely higher because the province has reached its testing capacity.

They say there were no new deaths to report, leaving the death toll at 2,707.

Officials say there is one new outbreak at a health-care facility for a total of 55 facilities with added COVID-19 restrictions.

They say 90.4 per cent of those eligible aged 12 and older have had two shots of a vaccine, while 50.2 per cent of those have had a booster dose.

Officials say between Jan. 31 and Feb. 6, almost 24 per cent of the COVID-19 cases were among people who were not fully vaccinated.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2022.

The Canadian Press