No new COVID-19 cases reported in New Brunswick on Sunday

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick reported no new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

The province has confirmed 121 cases of the illness, with one case still active.

The COVID-19 case reported Thursday in the Campbellton region was the first reported in the province in several weeks.

Meanwhile, residents were adjusting to life in the next phase of the province's reopening plan, which allowed people to expand their social circles to form "bubbles" with up to 10 relatives and friends.

The "yellow level" of New Brunswick's recovery plan will permit groups of 50 people or fewer starting May 29 as long as physical distancing is possible.

More businesses will also be permitted to open May 29.

The Canadian Press