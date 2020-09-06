No new COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia on Sunday

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Nova Scotia on Sunday, while the total number of active cases dropped from five to three.

The province completed 998 tests on Saturday with no positive results.

Nova Scotia has recorded 79,743 negative test results overall and 1,085 positive cases.

There have been 65 deaths. No one is in hospital related to the virus.

Also, 1,017 cases are considered resolved.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick reported no new cases Saturday and has four active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case Saturday and has two active cases.

P.E.I. reported a new case Friday and has three active cases.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms of COVID-19 should go to this website to see if they should call 811 for further assessment:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the 811 website:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

MORE TOP STORIES