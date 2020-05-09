No new COVID-19 cases in N.L. for 6th time in a week

Canadian Press/NIAID-RML via AP

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador Saturday.

It is the second consecutive day with no new cases in the province, with just two cases in the last week.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

According to a news release from the provincial government, the total number of cases in the province remains at 261. By region, there are 243 cases in the Eastern Health region, eight cases in the Central Health region, four cases in the Western Health region and six cases in the Labrador-Grenfell health region.

There are 14 active cases of COVID-19 remaining in the province, as 244 people have recovered from the virus. Active cases are the total cases minus recovered cases and deaths.

By age, there are:

22 people with the virus 19 and under.

38 people between 20 and 39.

39 people between 40 and 49.

58 people between 50 and 59.

57 people between 60 and 69.

47 aged 70 and above.

Four people are in hospital, with two in intensive care. In all, 9,700 people have been tested, up 108 from the previous day.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province remains at three.

The province's daily briefings will resume Monday.

FaceTime, calls can go a long way over Mother's Day

Ahead of Mother's Day on Sunday, the province's health officials are asking the public the continue to observe health orders in place and practice physical distancing.

Premier Dwight Ball encouraged everyone to talk to their mothers through methods like FaceTime or a phone call, adding that these kinds of conversations can go a long way in helping people feel connected during the pandemic.

Government of Newfoundland and Labrador

During Friday's daily briefing, Ball also took the time to wish mothers across the province a happy Mother's Day, including his own mother Evelyn.

"I hope you have a wonderful Mother's Day, and I look forward to speaking with you over the weekend," he said.

Story continues

Ball also singled out another mother joining him at the table, Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, the province's chief medical officer of health.

"She is one of the strongest individuals that I've come to know," he said.

"It's in times like [this], it takes her away from her family. So on behalf of all Newfoundlanders and Labradorians, I want to say thank you to Dr. Fitzgerald and to wish her a very happy and a healthy Mother's Day."

Fitzgerald ended her briefing remarks by sending a tearful happy Mother's Day message to moms across the province.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador