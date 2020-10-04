No new COVID-19 cases in N.B. as active cases drop to 3

New Brunswick reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, and its active case number dropped by half.

There are only three active cases left in the province.

A new case yesterday snapped a seven-day streak of no new cases for the province. That case was located in the Saint John area, or Zone 2. The case was related to travel outside the Atlantic bubble and the individual is self-isolating.

On Saturday, Public Health said they were monitoring the situation at a mill in Maine near St. Stephen where 12 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

Several New Brunswickers work at the mill but Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell said in a statement that Public Health were not aware of any cases at the site that pose a risk to St. Stephen residents.

Public Health also confirmed that the new case announced yesterday is not related to the mill situation.

There were 549 COVID-19 tests done in the province on Saturday bringing the total number of tests conducted to 79,971.

In total, there have been 201 cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick with 196 recoveries and two deaths.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: