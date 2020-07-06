No new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba for sixth straight day

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government says there are no new COVID-19 cases to report for a sixth straight day.

Chief public health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, says the number of confirmed and probable cases remains at 325.

Fourteen cases remain active and no one is in hospital.

With the ongoing low numbers, health authorities across the province are beginning to restore home-care services.

Health officials say it will be a phased-in return, starting with priority services such as meal preparation and helping clients get dressed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2020

The Canadian Press