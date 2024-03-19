Advertisement

No-cook chocolate pots recipe

Silvana Franco
·1 min read
These chocolate pots take only minutes to make - Clara Molden

Silky-soft rich chocolate creams that only take minutes to make. For an extra luxury, add a spoonful of salted caramel sauce to the centre of each chocolate pot.

Add a spoonful of salted caramel sauce to the centre of each chocolate pot for added luxury - Clara Molden

Timings

Prep time: 10 minutes, plus chilling time

Serves

4

Ingredients

View of the five ingredients needed
You can decorate with mini eggs or cocoa powder - Clara Molden

  • 100g dark chocolate (which could be Easter egg chocolate), finely chopped

  • 150ml double cream

  • 125g mascarpone or soft cheese

  • 3 tbsp icing sugar

  • Mini Easter eggs or cocoa powder, to decorate

Method

  1. Place the chopped chocolate in a small heatproof bowl with a splash of the cream and melt in the microwave or over a pan of gently simmering water. Stir until melted then set aside to cool.

  2. Beat the mascarpone, cream and icing sugar together until thick enough to hold its shape then gently fold in the cooled chocolate mixture.

  3. Divide evenly between four small glasses or ramekins and chill until ready to serve. Decorate with chocolate eggs or a dusting of cocoa powder.