No-cook chocolate pots recipe
Silky-soft rich chocolate creams that only take minutes to make. For an extra luxury, add a spoonful of salted caramel sauce to the centre of each chocolate pot.
Timings
Prep time: 10 minutes, plus chilling time
Serves
4
Ingredients
100g dark chocolate (which could be Easter egg chocolate), finely chopped
150ml double cream
125g mascarpone or soft cheese
3 tbsp icing sugar
Mini Easter eggs or cocoa powder, to decorate
Method
Place the chopped chocolate in a small heatproof bowl with a splash of the cream and melt in the microwave or over a pan of gently simmering water. Stir until melted then set aside to cool.
Beat the mascarpone, cream and icing sugar together until thick enough to hold its shape then gently fold in the cooled chocolate mixture.
Divide evenly between four small glasses or ramekins and chill until ready to serve. Decorate with chocolate eggs or a dusting of cocoa powder.