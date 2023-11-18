No consensus on how to decide joint presidential bid, Taiwan party says

TAIPEI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Taiwan People's Party (TPP) said on Saturday that no consensus had been reached on how to use opinion polls to decide a joint bid for the Taiwanese presidency with the island's main opposition party the Kuomintang (KMT).

After weeks of sometimes acrimonious talks on joining up for the January presidential election, the KMT and the much smaller TPP agreed on Wednesday to look at an aggregate of opinion polls to decide which party's candidate runs as president and which as vice president in January's election. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by William Mallard)