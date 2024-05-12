No concrete timetable for Bears rookie OT Kiran Amegadjie’s return

The Chicago Bears held rookie minicamp this weekend, but there was one member from their five-man draft class not participating: Offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie.

Amegadjie had surgery last October to repair a partially torn quad suffered during his 2023 season at Yale, and the Bears said he won’t be participating in offseason workouts. While Amegadjie said he feels good, there’s no definitive timetable for his return.

“I mean we will see,” Amegadjie said. “We will see how everything plays out. I’m going to trust them and trust their guidance on this. I’m not a doctor. I know how my body feels and how to communicate that with them. We will see as time goes on.”

Head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Friday that the plan is for Amegadjie to be ready in time for training camp in mid-July.

Chicago selected Amegadjie in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft. He ranked higher than his 75th overall selection, but his quad injury likely led to him falling to the Bears in the third round.

