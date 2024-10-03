'No concern' over Miller's Scotland omission

[SNS]

Stuart Kettlewell insists Motherwell midfielder Lennon Miller is unfazed at being overlooked for a Scotland call-up.

The 18-year-old midfielder, who is set to make his 50th Motherwell appearance in Saturday's match with Hibs, has missed out on a place in Steve Clarke's injury-hit squad for the upcoming Nations League double-header against Croatia and Portugal.

Instead, Miller is part of the Scotland Under-21 squad for crucial games with against Belgium and Kazakhstan as Scot Gemmill's side chase a place at the Euro Championships.

"I'm absolutely not concerned about that whatsoever," said manager Kettlewell.

"All I'm concerned about is him playing well here and trying to create opportunities for himself.

"I always believe if you're getting that right at your football club then the good things will start to happen for you.

"I can confirm that Lennon's got absolutely no concern about that whatsoever. We're not sitting here feeling sorry if he's not in a national team which has done pretty well over a number of years."

Kettlewell paid tribute to Miller as the talented teenager prepares to reach an appearance milestone two years on from his debut.

"Lennon's made a difference," the Fir Park boss added.

"Every time you've put a big task in front of him, whether it be playing as a deep line midfielder, a more offensive midfield player in training sessions, or playing against top midfielders in this country, at no point has he come up short.

"I don't think you'll always get it right, I don't think you'll always perform to an eight, nine or 10 out of 10. What you have to do is show the traits that you're capable of and that's all I ever look for.

"That is definitively a message to everybody at our football club, that these window of opportunities come.

"Lennon gets a chance to play his 50th game this weekend for the first team because he's shown so much quality and so much composure in big moments.

"When you're tested physically, when you're tested mentally and when you're tested tactically and he's a guy that stood up to all of those challenges."