No community cases among 408 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore: MOH

A view of a cordoned-off area at the Merlion Park is seen amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Singapore on 27 May, 2020. (PHOTO: Reuters)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported a preliminary 408 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore as of Monday (1 June) noon, all of whom are foreign workers living in dormitories.

“Based on our investigations so far, there are no cases in the community,” said the ministry.

This brings the total of COVID-19 cases here to 35,292.

The MOH said that more details will be provided in its press release issued at night.

MOH STATEMENT IN FULL

The MOH has been publishing a list of locations visited by cases in the community for over 30 minutes since last Monday.

This list – which excludes residences, workplaces, healthcare facilities, and public transport – will be updated on a rolling 14-day basis or one incubation period, the ministry said.

As a precautionary measure, the MOH advised those who had been at these locations during the specified timings to monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They have also been urged by the ministry to visit the doctor if they develop symptoms such as cough, sore throat, as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

(SOURCE: Ministry of Health)

Dozens of clusters linked to foreign worker dorms have been identified thus far, including Singapore’s largest cluster of over 2,700 cases linked to S11 Dormitory@Punggol, followed by Sungei Tengah Lodge, Tuas View Dormitory and Jurong Penjuru Dormitory.

The four are among the 25 dorms that have been gazetted as isolation areas. Some 400,000 foreign workers live in dorms here in Singapore.

National Development Minister and co-chair of the COVID-19 multi-ministry taskforce Lawrence Wong had at a 12 May press conference said that some 20,000 infected foreign workers are expected to be discharged by end-May.

Over 21,600 cases discharged

With 972 more cases discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, a total of 21,699 here have fully recovered from the infection, said the MOH on Sunday.

Most of the hospitalised cases are stable or improving, while eight are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.



Over 12,000 patients with mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Apart from 23 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, nine others who tested positive for the virus have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and two whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

“Only cases where the attending doctor or pathologist attributes the primary or underlying cause of death as due to COVID-19 infection will be added to the COVID-19 death count,” said the MOH in previous press releases, adding that the method of assessment is consistent with international practices for classifying deaths.

It had also noted that 86 male foreign workers aged 25 to 59 died due to heart disease in Singapore in 2018.

As of 25 May, the ministry has conducted 334,691 swab tests, of which 218,996 were done on unique individuals. This translates to around 58,700 swabs conducted per 1 million total population, and about 38,400 unique individuals swabbed per 1 million total population.

