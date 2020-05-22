No COE bidding until motor dealerships, showrooms reopen: LTA

Traffic seen along the Lornie Highway on 20 May. (PHOTO: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — Bidding for Certificates of Entitlement (COEs) will continue to be suspended even after the post-circuit breaker period begins on 2 June.

“COE bidding will only resume after motor dealerships and showrooms are allowed to reopen,” said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a media release on Friday (22 May).

Prospective buyers can continue to buy vehicles online and dealers can continue to use their existing stock of Temporary COEs to register new vehicles, the authority added.

LTA will also be extending by three months the validity of all Temporary COEs expiring on or after 7 April.

“For owners renewing the COEs for their existing vehicles, the Prevailing Quota Premium (PQP) will be based on the average of the Quota Premium (QP) for the latest three months in which bidding was conducted. The PQP in July will therefore be based on the average of the QP for the bidding exercises conducted in January, February and March 2020,” said LTA.

The authority will provide updates on subsequent bidding exercises in due course.

Support for vehicle owners

As the government moves towards gradually re-opening Singapore’s economic sectors, the LTA will also be making adjustments to support vehicle owners.

This includes having its vehicle services remain accessible to the public via the OneMotoring website. Counter services at the LTA’s Customer Service Centre and e-Lobbies at Sing Ming Drive will remain closed however. Those requiring assistance can contact the LTA via www.lta.gov.sg/feedback.

Vehicle owners can also send their vehicles for repair from 2 June after motor workshops reopen.

Those whose private car inspection deadlines fall between 7 April and 30 June will also have their deadlines extended by six months as the Authorised Inspection Centres (AICs) will not re-open on 2 June. Private car owners can renew their road tax if they have valid insurance coverage.

The AICs will remain open for periodic inspections of goods vehicles, buses, taxis, private hire cars and motorcycles, as scheduled. Meanwhile, seal inspection for Off-Peak Cars whose road tax due dates fall between 7 April and 30 June will be waived.

“Commercial vehicle owners who are eligible for the Early Turnover Scheme (ETS) and deregister their vehicles, or whose one-month deadline for registering a replacement vehicle falls between 7 April and 30 June 2020 will be given an additional two months to register a replacement vehicle under ETS,” said LTA.

“On top of this, owners whose deadline for registering a replacement vehicle falls between 1 July and 1 August 2020 will be given a further one-month extension to register a replacement vehicle.”

All vehicle owners should also ensure that their vehicles have valid road tax and motor insurance coverage, the authority added.

Additionally, those looking to deregister their vehicles, or whose disposal deadline falls between 7 April and 30 June, will be given another two months to dispose of their vehicles. Those whose disposal deadline falls between 1 July and 1 August will be given a one-month extension.

To facilitate the disposals, all five LTA-appointed scrapyard operators will resume their scrapping activities from 26 May.

