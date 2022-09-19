'No cheap shot': Mike Evans could've cost Bucs, but defense bailed them out | Opinion

Jarrett Bell, USA TODAY
·4 min read

NEW ORLEANS – Never mind that his team could use his skill and will in a tight game. Mike Evans saw Leonard Fournette’s head snap back during a kerfuffle early in the fourth quarter at a raucous Caesars Superdome on Sunday and quickly decided that he needed to do something.

Evans, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star receiver, knew that the wideouts corps was depleted by injury. Knew that the Bucs had lost seven consecutive regular-season games against the New Orleans Saints. Knew that as arguably the best receiver in the stadium, he could make a difference at crunch time.

Yet Evans took a running start and went after Marshon Lattimore anyway, escalating a mini-brawl that resulted in the ejections of the two players.

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) and safety Marcus Maye (6) get into a skirmish with Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13).
You know what they say. Football is an emotional game.

“I will never let nobody do my teammates like that,” Evans explained after the Bucs claimed a 20-10 victory. “I will always have their back, no matter what.”

As it turned out, the Bucs (2-0) could win this time without having Evans for the bulk of the final quarter. They can thank the big-play defense that in the final 12 minutes after the skirmish picked off Jameis Winston three times and also took the football away on a fumble to lay the track to the big win.

There was even much talk in the visitor’s locker room about the jolt the Bucs received after the incident, as if a switch was turned on. Maybe so. Remember, emotional game. If the Bucs gained an extra edge after the fighting, they’ll take it.

But losing Evans at a point in the game where it could have gone either way was the type of risk that no team needs.

During the week, the Bucs maintained that they needed to keep their emotions in check against their bitter NFC South rival. Well, that almost worked. When logic needed to prevail – and with the Bucs already without receivers Chris Godwin and Julio Jones – emotions took over.

Fournette maintained that he mixed it up with Lattimore after the cornerback called him a vulgar name. It seemed that Fournette was coming to the aid of Tom Brady, who exchanged words with Lattimore after the cornerback covered a deep third-down incompletion that forced a punt. Then it was a push, a shove, a punch. Within seconds, two dozen players were engaged at midfield in the melee, although some, like Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, were there as peacemakers.

While replays showed that Lattimore threw a punch at Fournette, the Bucs running back only shoved back. He, too, knew the stakes of a game that at the time of incident was tied 3-3. Insulted or not by Lattimore, he resisted the urge to brawl.

“But if I see him on the street, I’m going to whup his ass,” Fournette told USA TODAY Sports.

Officials reviewed the incident at the NFL command center and determined that Fournette didn’t warrant an ejection for his role.

Asked specifically about Fournette, Walt Anderson, NFL senior vice president of officiating, said in a pool report, “We just did not feel like those actions rose to the level of disqualification.”

In Evans’ case, there was little dispute. And it’s not a stretch to wonder whether his aggressiveness toward Lattimore was bad blood lingering between bitter rivals.

In 2017, Evans drew a one-game suspension when he came off the bench and blasted the then-rookie Lattimore in the back to ignite a brouhaha. Now this.

“We have a history, but I didn’t have no ill intentions right there,” Evans said of the latest episode. “I was protecting my teammate.”

Lattimore didn’t speak to reporters afterward to provide his version of events. But Evans insisted that the action on Sunday doesn’t compare to the blow to the back in 2017. After all, Lattimore probably saw him coming.

“I just pushed him to the ground, head up,” Evans maintained. “It was no cheap shot.”

Maybe Evans just doesn’t fully realize his own strength. Or maybe not.

“I tried to shove him hard as hell,” he said.

Then again, in his view, he drew a line that he didn’t cross.

“I didn’t throw no punches,” Evans said. “I didn’t body-slam him or nothing. I just pushed him off my teammate.”

Evans could find himself explaining all of this to the NFL, if the case advances to further discipline.

