No charges coming, but RCMP will update probe of vandalism against B.C. gondola

·1 min read

SURREY, B.C. — RCMP say they are ready to release new details about two acts of vandalism against a privately owned tourist attraction near Squamish, B.C.

The Mounties' major crimes special projects section says the details are related to the Sea-to-Sky Gondola investigations from 2019 and 2020.

The announcement comes on the second anniversary of the 2020 attack where the attraction's main cable was deliberately severed, smashing most of the gondola cabins to the ground.

The business had resumed operating just months earlier after being targeted in the same way in August 2019.

No arrests have ever been made and police say charges will not be announced when they hold a news conference today.

Operators of the gondola stepped up security after the cable was cut the first time and issued a $250,000 reward after the 2020 vandalism.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2022.

The Canadian Press

    CALGARY — Daniel Deusser and his horse Killer Queen captured the coveted Rolex CP International title on Sunday after a pressure-filled jump off at jam-packed Spruce Meadows. Deusser was tied with Steve Guerdat of Switzerland and Gilles Thomas of Belgium after two rounds of competition on a challenging 570-metre long course that featured 14 obstacles and 17 jumping efforts, all having to be completed in 86 seconds or less. Thomas and Guerdat both had faults in the third-round jump off, while Deu

