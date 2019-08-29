No changes yet to Boise State vs. Florida State game as Hurricane Dorian approaches

Hurricane Dorian is set to reach the United States in the coming days, potentially impacting the Week 1 college football slate.

Florida State said Wednesday that it will be monitoring the situation ahead of its Saturday evening matchup with Boise State at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, but the game is currently set to proceed as scheduled.

Statement regarding FSU vs. Boise State football game. pic.twitter.com/rrplOuSdJm — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) August 28, 2019

Dorian is expected to make landfall in Florida as a Category 3 storm late Sunday or early Monday. As of Wednesday evening, the storm was progressing through the U.S. Virgin Islands and was headed northwest at 14 mph toward the Florida coast.

Boise State-Florida State is the only game with the potential to be impacted as other Southeastern schools are either away from the storm's direction or will play well before its projected landfall. In Florida, UCF will host Florida A&M on Thursday in Orlando, while Wisconsin and South Florida will meet Friday in Tampa.

Boise State is scheduled to fly to Jacksonville on Thursday while Florida State is planning on a Friday arrival.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday declared a state of emergency for 26 counties in the state.