No champagne at Tory conference, but Michael Gove parties on

Rishi Sunak, Susan Hall, and Michael Gove (Stefan Rousseau / POOL / AFP; Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire; Jeremy Selwyn)

Reviews of the 2023 Tory Conference have so far been poor. The Manchester summit has been described as “a wake”, “funereal”, and a “ghost town”, with a “fin d’une époque” feel, and that was day one.

But Rishi Sunak put on a brave face at a 1922 Committee and ConHome party last night, urging Tories to “smash that general election”. He attacked Sir Keir Starmer directly, saying he “thinks the Angel of the North is a Tube station in Islington”. Sunak also said that co-host Michael Ashcroft had written two volumes of his biography (“selling well in India” Ashcroft interjected helpfully), but “what I’m really looking forward to is volume three that talks about the 2024 Conservative party general election victory.”

The event wasn’t a complete success, as many were stuck outside for almost an hour, including the for MP for Boston Matt Warman, while No 10 insiders including James Forsyth and Isaac Levido were whisked upstairs. It meant several missed the the PM’s speech. Despite that, most agreed it wasn’t as bad as Liz Truss’s effort last year.

Tory mayoral candidate Susan Hall hasn’t been used much, doing only one event. She did manage a gaffe, saying she’d be the “first female Labour mayor” … wrong party, Susan. Hall also did a chat defending her Right-wing tweets, saying we can “learn from” most people, including Enoch Powell and Donald Trump. Hmm.

Young Conservatives enjoy the first night of Conference in Manchester (Jeremy Selwyn)

We notice the usual Tory champagne has been replaced by prosecco in most places. Fiscal prudence, or lack of cash? There was even none at the chairman’s suite bash, where party-loving Michael Gove was asked if he was going on to nightclubs. “Yes,” he replied cheerfully. He was spotted on a run early this morning. What a machine.

Hopefuls put down a marker for top job

Kemi Badenoch, Priti Patel, and Suella Braverman (Sophia Sleigh / Stefan Rousseau PA / GB News)

While the PM tries to talk about his five priorities, others are wooing the party faithful, with one eye on the next leadership election.

Early yesterday evening, Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch was at an IEA and TaxPayers’ Alliance event, talking about the “exciting opportunities” enabled by Brexit. Down the road, Priti Patel was at a dinner with the Conservative Democratic Organisation, a group of Boris Johnson loyalists, where she praised GB News and Nigel Farage. Farage was in the audience, leading to whispers of a new alliance, while a bottle of Champagne signed by Johnson himelf was auctioned for £600.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman made her move last week in the US, where she said multiculturalism has failed. We hear No 10 banned journalists from going with her, perhaps in case Suella said more. That’s all they can do to quell the dissent for now.

Merch for sale

Flip flops and Toby jugs (Robbie Griffiths)

If you’re at a Tory Conference, you’ll want a souvenir to remember it by. Top items (apparently more than 500 have been sold) are Keir Starmer flip-flops at £17, but which Chairman Greg Hands was giving out free to some lucky souls last night. Also in the merch shop are “Toby jugs” of former Tory leaders including Churchill, Thatcher, Major and David Cameron for £29. Not on sale are the Boris Johnson or Liz Truss ones, we noticed. Some people are best forgotten.