'No celebration' for Corbett family in US sentence

The sentencing of a woman and her father for the killing of a man from Limerick in 2015 is "not a moment of celebration", the victim's family has said.

Businessman Jason Corbett, 39, was killed in his home in Lexington, North Carolina.

On Wednesday, his wife Molly Martens Corbett and his father-in-law Thomas Martens, an ex-FBI agent, were sentenced to between seven months and two-and-a-half years in prison.

They were convicted of second-degree murder in 2017 and appealed the conviction.

The case was quashed by an appeal court in 2020 and a new trial was ordered.

Last month, both agreed plea deals to manslaughter charges.

They never denied killing Mr Corbett, but said they had acted in self-defence.

Mr Corbett was found beaten to death in the main bedroom of his house.

In sentencing, Judge David Hall took into account they had already served just over three-and-a-half years after the 2017 conviction.

In a statement to the media, the Corbett family said they wanted to "find a path to move forward with our lives".

The family added: "While we may not be satisfied with the sentencing, we would like to acknowledge the dedication and hard work exhibited by the Davidson County Sheriff department and the District Attorney's office throughout the past eight years."

The statement ended by asking for privacy as the family moved forward "with the comforting knowledge that Jason will forever hold a place in our hearts and memories."