No new cases of COVID-19 reported on Prince Edward Island on Tuesday

CHARLOTTETOWN — Prince Edward Island is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

There have been 27 cases on the Island and all have recovered.

The province's chief medical officer of health says while more businesses are opening, it's important for everyone to consider their own level of risk and comfort level.

Dr. Heather Morrison says anyone heading to P.E.I. needs to have pre-approval from the province's department of public safety, as well as a plan to self-isolate for 14 days.

Morrison says as restrictions are lifted, it's even more important to follow public health guidelines like good hand-washing and not touching your face.

She says while it is graduation season, teens should not be gathering in large groups.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2020

The Canadian Press