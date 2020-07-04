No new cases of COVID-19 in N.B. on Day 2 of Atlantic bubble

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick for the 11th day in a row.

The province has one active case and that person remains in hospital. Of the 165 cases, 162 have recovered.

A total of 44,143 tests have been done for the virus throughout the province.

The news of no new cases comes on the second day of the Atlantic bubble as people from all four Atlantic provinces can cross provincial borders without self-isolating.

Each province has its own processes to track and monitor people who enter.

On Friday afternoon, long lineups at the New Brunswick-Nova Scotia border in Auluc, N.B., caused a safety concern.

In an email, Shawn Berry, spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety, said traffic flow into New Brunswick was sped up at around 3:45 p.m. after health and safety considerations were reviewed and following consultations with Public Health officials.

"This continued until congestion no longer represented a safety concern," Berry said in the email. "Screening resumed when it was safe.

"We are looking at improvements to keep things as smooth as possible. Nova Scotia also took similar action."