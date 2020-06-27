No new cases of COVID-19 for fourth day in a row

It's been four days since Public Health has announced any new cases of COVID-19.

As of Saturday, 154 people have recovered from the virus. There are nine active cases in the province, according to the New Brunswick government's online case tracker.

Two people remain in hospital and one person is in intensive care.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Since the pandemic arrived in the province in mid-March, 42,493 tests have been conducted and there have been 165 confirmed cases of the respiratory disease.

Two people have died from the virus, both residents at Manoir de la Vallée in Atholville, a long-term care facility near Campbellton.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptom can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: