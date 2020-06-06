Public Health recorded no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Saturday, keeping the total number of active cases in the province at 14.

All active cases are in the Campbellton region.

Four people with the virus have been hospitalized, but no patients are in ICU.

To date 33,335 tests have been conducted and 121 people have recovered from the virus.

The province recorded its first COVID-19 related death two days ago.

The cluster of cases in the Campbellton region has been linked to a medical professional who travelled to Quebec for personal reasons and didn't self-isolate for 14 days upon his return.

Fewer restrictions

Most of New Brunswick advanced to the next step of its recovery plan Friday, which involved fewer restrictions.

As of Friday, indoor gatherings of up to 10 people in homes are allowed across the province, except in the Campbellton area, which is under the orange phase of the province's recovery plan.

Outdoor gatherings of up to 50 people and religious services are also allowed.

Weddings and funerals with up to 50 attendees are permitted. Long-term care facility residents are allowed to visit two people outdoors with physical distancing.

Low-contact sports are allowed. Swimming pools, saunas, gyms, waterparks, yoga and dance studios, rinks and indoor facilities, pool halls and bowling alleys can now reopen.

Public Health has recorded 136 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March.