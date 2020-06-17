COVID-19: No buffet lines, product testers, mall activities when Phase 2 begins

A woman wearing a protective mask walk past a retail store on Orchard Road in Singapore. (PHOTO: Ore Huiying/Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — There will be no self-service buffets, product testers and mall activities or events in Phase 2 of Singapore’s reopening after the COVID-19 circuit breaker period.

These activities will continue to be suspended even as retail and food-and-beverage (F&B) outlets prepare to resume their businesses on Friday (19 June), according to advisories issued by Enterprise Singapore (ESG) on Tuesday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Among the new safe distancing measures to be implemented at malls, retail stores and F&B outlets are:

Self-service buffet lines must be suspended. This also applies to catering companies providing meals on other premises. They must not offer self-service buffet lines, but may offer individually packed options instead.

Activities and events in stores or mall atriums must not be held. All common play areas for children, toddlers and infants in retail stores, malls or F&B outlets must be closed.

Product testers and samples that require customer contact, such as cosmetics and food samples, must be removed.

Live music, radio broadcasts and all forms of television/video screenings and other forms of public entertainment such as dancing, darts or karaoke are not allowed at F&B outlets.

F&B establishments with seated diners must implement SafeEntry for customers and visitors. Those that only provide takeaway and/or delivery, where there is negligible or transient interaction with customers, are not required to do so.

Standalone F&B establishments predominantly selling beverages can resume operations. However, sales and consumption of alcohol will be prohibited after 10.30pm daily.

Besides these new measures, all establishments must continue to demarcate queue lines with one-metre spacing between customers and conduct temperature screening at their entrances.

They must continue to ensure frequent cleaning and disinfection of common spaces such as counters and display shelves, common utensils, frequently-touch items such as shopping trolleys, handrails and menus, and interactive hardware such as iPads, self-checkout kiosks or lift buttons.

Story continues

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

More Singapore stories:

Hawker centres to have different seating arrangements for different dining group sizes

No Singapore residents among 151 new COVID-19 infections; 2 community cases

Grocery shop, Prime supermarket in Jalan Besar added to places visited by COVID-19 cases

42 more foreign worker dorms cleared of COVID-19: MOM