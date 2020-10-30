No bodychecking allowed in upcoming Ontario Hockey League season

TORONTO — The Ontario Hockey League will not have bodychecking this coming season.

Lisa MacLeod, Ontario's minister of sport, confirmed the decision on Friday afternoon.

She said that removing purposeful physical contact from the game was a necessary step to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The OHL announced on Thursday that it plans to start a shortened season on Feb. 4.

MacLeod said the decision was influenced by the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, which had several COVID-19 outbreaks on its teams earlier this fall.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2020.

The Canadian Press