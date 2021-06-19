No ‘Biscotto’ draw between Italy and Wales for Euros progress, insists Roberto Mancini

(AFP via Getty Images)

Roberto Mancini says Italy and Wales will not engineer a draw in their final Group C game, though a point would give both what they need.

Italy sit on six points and need just a point to win the group, while Wales - on four points - will qualify for the knockout stages with a point in Rome.

Despite a draw suiting both, Mancini has assured that the two will not play out a "Biscotto" draw, the Italian term used for the situation which translates as biscuit.

It originates from the Latin for cooked twice and the idea is apparently you cannot make a biscotto on your own, hence the double element of the name.

Italy's have more motivation than simply topping the group. Mancini's side are on a run of 29 games without loss and are one short of the all time national record.

"I think the term 'Biscotto' is used when there are two teams that have the same goal and the result would allow them to both go through," said Mancini.

"That's not an issue for us because we already have six points and are already through to the last 16.

"So we either go to London or Amsterdam, it depends on the final score, and this 'Biscotto' chat doesn't pertain to us.

"We will go wherever we need to in the draw. We're not really bothered by which team we come against.

"If we go to Amsterdam because we finish runners-up so be it. If we win the group so much the better. Our target is to win the match."

Wales come into the game in high spirits after opening Euro 2020 with a point against Switzerland and beating Turkey with a fine performance in Baku. Mancini is wary of the threat they pose.

He said: "Wales are a very difficult side to face. They have been right up there in the FIFA world rankings for a number of years, which shows they have quality players.

"They are a British team so they have a lot of physicality and it will be a difficult match because they have already got four points.

Story continues

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"They have also made it to the last four of the previous European Championship, so we have to play very well.

"Wales have players like (Joe) Allen, (Gareth) Bale, (Daniel) James - and it will be a difficult match from a physical and technical perspective."

With qualification for the knockout stages secured for Italy, Mancini can afford to make changes in Rome and will give game time to Marco Verratti, who is yet to play through injury.

"Marco needs playing time and has been training with us for a number of days. He's fit and firing," Mancini said.

"It's quite likely that he will feature for some portion of the game. We will see how he is at the end of the first half and how he feels.

"We need to tweak things in terms of personnel, we would have done so even if this was a must-win fixture.

"It is our third game in the space of 10 days with 30 degree heat at a 6pm kick off. You need some fresh legs out there."

Read More

Italy vs Wales predicted lineups: Latest team news, squads and injury updates for Euros fixture

Italy vs Wales: Euros prediction, kick off time, team news, venue, h2h results, latest odds - preview

Italy vs Wales TV channel and live stream: Where to watch Euros fixture for FREE online in UK