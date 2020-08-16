With no balloon drops, what's a convention for? Three things Joe Biden needs to do at his

No balloon drops. No platform brawls. No cheering partisans.

So what's a political convention for, precisely, when it falls in the midst of a pandemic?

For Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the Democratic National Convention that starts Monday is still the biggest opportunity they will have before Election Day to introduce themselves, bash the other side, and outline a governing agenda. The debates in the fall, three presidential and one vice presidential, may have even more impact but will be under the control of others and on stages shared with their opponents.

This year's convention looms especially large because the Democratic primary season was cut short by the onset of COVID-19. Biden became the presumptive nominee without the final pitched battles and triumphant victory celebrations that typically define a candidate, hone a campaign operation and provide momentum into the general election.

Are you registered to vote? Check your status. Request an early ballot.

Former Vice President Joe Biden retrieves his face mask from the podium as his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., prepares to speak at a campaign event in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. More

"The drama of the primary season just fizzled out," said William Howell, a University of Chicago political scientist and co-author of "Presidents, Populism, and the Crisis of Democracy," published this month. Now the convention will ignite the campaign's final and most intense phase. "It marks the transition to the general election."

Biden's nomination won't be challenged this week, but at an unprecedented digital convention, there are still things the Democratic presidential candidate needs to do. Here are three of them.

Who's talking?: DNC lineup of speakers headlined by the Obamas and Jill Biden

Job one: Don't mess up a good thing.

In a campaign that now stands as a referendum on President Trump, Biden has held a steady lead in national polls, now at 7.7 percentage points in the RealClearPolitics.com average. He has an edge of between six and seven points in statewide polls in the three battlegrounds that were key in putting Trump in the White House four years ago – Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Biden even leads Trump by an average of five percentage points in surveys in Florida, a crucial state in any realistic map for a Republican victory.

"The list of things he needs to do is a little bit of a loaded word, since he's significantly ahead in the polls," said Neera Tanden of the liberal Center for American Progress, a top adviser in Hillary Clinton's presidential bid in 2016.

The first thing Biden wants to do, then, is nothing – that is, nothing that disrupts the campaign's current trajectory. He does that by keeping a focus on Trump in general and his handling of the pandemic in particular. On the convention's opening night, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be among the speakers, hammering the president's response to the crisis.

"Right now the race is Trump vs. COVID," said Robert Shrum, a veteran of Democratic presidential campaigns who now teaches at the University of Southern California. "And Trump's losing badly."

'There is no playbook': How Trump and Biden are trying to run virtual campaigns during coronavirus

Job two: Get people excited about the ticket.

Trump has fewer voters but they are more enthusiastic about their candidate, the president's campaign team notes. They argue that makes his voters more likely to cast a ballot even in a contest in which the coronavirus makes voting more complicated, even perilous.

A Pew Research Center poll released Thursday asked voters an open-ended question about why they supported their candidate. Among Biden voters, a 56% majority replied, "He is not Trump." That was three times the 19% percent for the second-ranking response, "leadership/performance."

President Donald Trump's supporters remain committed, though former Vice President Joe Biden leads in several polls. More

Story continues