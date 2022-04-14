No bail

A judge ordered the suspect in a Brooklyn subway attack to be held without bail. Details emerge about a traffic stop that turned fatal. And Elon Musk made an offer to take over Twitter.

Brooklyn subway attack suspect held without bail

The man charged in the Brooklyn subway shooting will be held without bail, a judge ordered during the suspect's first appearance in federal court Thursday after a more-than-24-hour hunt led to his arrest the day before. Frank James, 62, was charged with a terrorist or other violent attack against a mass transportation system. In the brief hearing, James appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Roanne Mann in Brooklyn, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York. James said nothing beyond telling the judge that he understood the charges against him. He is accused of carrying out an attack that left at least 29 people injured, including 10 with gunshot wounds, after he allegedly donned a gas mask, threw smoke grenades and fired on a crowded subway train.

I'll take one Twitter, please

Tesla CEO Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter, a swift turn days after deciding not to join the social media company's board of directors. Twitter said in a regulatory filing Thursday that Musk provided a letter to the company Wednesday with a proposal to buy the remaining shares. The 50-year-old business mogul, the richest man in the world, owns 9% of Twitter's stock, making him the biggest shareholder. In the letter, Musk offered $54.20 per share of the company's stock, which comes out to $41.3 billion, and said that would be his final offer. Musk's offer is higher than Twitter's market cap value of $36.7 billion. His reason for the offer? Musk said in the proposal that Twitter needs a serious revamp to "be the platform for free speech around the globe."

What everyone's talking about

Russian warship sinks

The battered Russian ship Moskva sank as it was getting towed to port after being badly damaged by an explosion and fire, the country's Defense Ministry said Thursday. Russia and Ukraine provided divergent explanations for the fate of the Moskva, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet. The Russian Defense Ministry claims the ship sank in stormy conditions after ammunition aboard exploded and caught fire. Odesa Gov. Maksym Marchenko said Ukrainian forces struck the guided-missile cruiser with two missiles. U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said it mattered little for Russia whether the ship was hit by a missile or damaged by an unrelated fire. "Neither is a particularly good outcome for them," he said. The vessel's loss is a major military setback and symbolic defeat for Russia as its troops regroup for a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine after retreating from Kyiv and other parts of the north.

👉 More news: China dismisses U.S. warning on Russia; Russia threatens to move nukes closer if Finland, Sweden join NATO. Thursday's updates.

Details emerge about officer-involved fatal shooting

Details emerged Thursday about Patrick Lyoya's death after Grand Rapids, Michigan, police released a video Wednesday of a white police officer fatally shooting Lyoya, 26, a Black man, in the back of the head after pinning him to the ground during a traffic stop April 4. Ben Crump, the family's attorney, joined Lyoya's mother, father and younger brother during a news conference, calling for the termination and prosecution of the officer responsible for the shooting. The officer was put on administrative leave, said Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom. The name of the officer was not released, and no charges have been issued. Hundreds of protesters calling for accountability marched in downtown Grand Rapids on Wednesday and are likely to return Thursday.

Real quick

Study: Pfizer COVID-19 booster works in kids 5 to 11

Healthy children ages 5 to 11 mount a safe, strong immune response to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster, according to a new study from the companies. Blood samples from 30 children who received a third shot showed a 36-fold increase in antibodies against the omicron variant of the coronavirus. In 140 children, a third dose increased antibodies sixfold against the original strain of the virus. Because the vaccine is approved for adults, regulators allowed immune responses to be used as a metric of effectiveness, instead of actual infections. The companies plan to ask the Food and Drug Administration to authorize booster shots for children ages 5-11. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 in early November. There are approximately 28 million American children in that age group, and about 10 million have received at least one dose, according to the CDC.

⛈ Weather warning: Overnight storms caused damage around Louisville and surrounding communities as possible tornadoes slammed Kentucky and Indiana. Florida to New England are next in line. See what the weather is doing in your neck of the woods with a local forecast.

A break from the news

