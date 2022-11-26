‘No bad days’: How Chiefs’ Justin Watson was driven and shaped by older brother Tommy

Vahe Gregorian
·7 min read

At a Chuck E. Cheese when he was about 7 years old, Justin Watson redeemed tickets for a football. No wonder his father, Doug, was puzzled when he saw Justin instead holding a tiara a few moments later. Turned out he overcame his shyness to ask for a trade since he thought his little sister, Abby, would want the tiara.

That’s Doug Watson’s favorite story about his son, who as a child on Halloween tended to reach for Almond Joys every chance he could since it was the favorite candy of his mother, Terri.

Those stories, his parents will tell you, speak to the essence of who he is.

And you can see how that parallels the play of the receiver in his first season with the Chiefs — the receiver who played 57 of 65 snaps last week against the Chargers with JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman out hurt and Kadarius Toney sidelined by an injury during the game.

Watson, quarterback Patrick Mahomes says, sees the big picture in such a way that he can tell everyone else where to line up … and has been helping others all along.

The under-the-radar dependable one to whom Mahomes turned in a key third-and-17 for a 25-yard gain on a day when he led all Chiefs wide receivers with 67 yards.

The particularly selfless one who relishes downfield blocking, something you’ll surely see again Sunday when the Chiefs play host to the Rams at Arrowhead Stadium.

“He’s always looking to see how he can help somebody else,” Terri Watson said in a family phone interview with The Star.

Some of that is by nature. Some is a reflection of the selfless values of parents the Pennsylvania native considers the hardest-working people he’s ever known.

But perhaps nothing has influenced Watson’s consciousness of others, his drive and embrace of being part of something bigger than himself than his oldest brother Tommy, who was born with cerebral palsy.

Tommy is his parents’ “angel,” Justin says.

Chiefs receiver Justin Watson, right, has a special relationship with older brother Tommy, who has cerebral palsy. The elder Watson brother inspires Justin to maintain a positive attitude, the NFL wideout says.
Chiefs receiver Justin Watson, right, has a special relationship with older brother Tommy, who has cerebral palsy. The elder Watson brother inspires Justin to maintain a positive attitude, the NFL wideout says.

But that seems an apt term for how Justin views him, too.

He’s the reason, Justin says, that he lives (and plays) by a code that says “there are no bad days” — words that came to him as an epiphany when he was in high school and have guided him ever since.

We’ll come back to that realization in a moment.

Safe to say, though, that that feeling was within him even before he began to articulate it that way.

“Justin has always looked at Tommy and felt, obviously, touched by Tommy’s physical condition. Because it’s not easy being Tommy,” Terri Watson said. “And Justin has thought it out deeply, thanking God for what he does have. He does not take it for granted at all, knowing every time he wakes up and can do something it’s a gift. Because Tommy wasn’t so lucky with that.”

While trying not to hold back their other kids, Alex, Justin and Abby, the Watsons made virtually all family decisions based on how it would affect Tommy — who can’t walk, talk or feed himself and is legally blind —but for years went to his siblings’ events.

Meanwhile, the family went to many of his at the Western Pennsylvania School for Blind Children and learned of a bigger world than their own.

“They saw people differently because of Tommy,” Doug Watson said.

If the family was invited to someone’s house or to an event and there was no easy access for Tommy, they simply didn’t go.

The children seldom, if ever, questioned that, and Justin says now he wouldn’t even call that a sacrifice.

At home, Doug and Terri were so adept with making Tommy part of everything that for a long time the kids didn’t understand why extra help sometimes was needed.

By his late teens, though, Tommy was getting too heavy for such essentials as Doug carrying him into the shower. His siblings weren’t grown enough to be able to take that over. They needed help.

They wept when they moved him into the Merakey Allegheny Valley School, which “provides … a full range of services to individuals with all levels of intellectual and developmental disabilities.” But they always see him several times a week and are grateful for his care.

It was there that Justin one day experienced a certain clarity about Tommy’s role in his life that has fueled him ever since.

Then with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, now with the Chiefs, receiver Justin Watson and his family gathered before the Bucs’ preseason game against the Steelers at Heinz Field at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.
Then with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, now with the Chiefs, receiver Justin Watson and his family gathered before the Bucs’ preseason game against the Steelers at Heinz Field at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

After a day of triple practice sessions at South Fayette High, Doug took Justin to visit Tommy, who is 8 years older than the 26-year-old Chief. In the hallway, Justin was complaining about the practices and a new pair of cleats giving him blisters.

Then he entered the room where his brother greeted him with a huge smile as he sat among a group of 15 or 20 others in wheelchairs.

“That’s a day that really changed everything for me,” Justin said at his locker earlier this week. “I thought, ‘Man, if Tommy had one day in my shoes, he would run until he passed out. Until his feet were bleeding. Until he threw up. And as soon as he could do it again, he would.’ ”

So “no bad days” guided him, off the field and on.

At the crossroads when he had to decide how much of himself he would invest in sports, he told himself he was all-in.

Told himself “anything I’m going to do, I’m going to do with (Tommy) in mind. And give it my absolute everything just like I know he would if he had a day to do the same.”

Through a record-setting career at the University of Pennsylvania and being selected by Tampa Bay in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft and the ups and downs and injuries along the way to being signed by the Chiefs last offseason, that’s been the through line for Watson.

Tommy’s influence helps account for the way Watson sees and plays the game and why he’s first to jump up when someone goes down, as Mahomes noted.

Not to mention why he’s compelled to try to put a smile on the face of any child — particularly ones contending with some of the same things he has seen challenge Tommy.

One of the highlights of Watson’s NFL career actually was a 2019 preseason game in Pittsburgh. Because Tommy was able to attend one of his games for the first time Justin was in middle school.

In photos from that day, you can see Justin’s radiance from the thrill of having Justin and all his family gathered around.

The special bond among them includes a language all their own, one built around loving gestures. When Tommy’s happy, Terri said, his entire body loosens up and he makes sounds of contentment as he snuggles or leans into loved ones.

While all of their kids are close, the Watsons know, they see something unique about Justin and Tommy’s wavelength.

For instance, Justin has certain noises, including one like a duck call, that always make him light up.

“He’s got great hearing, so he listens and communicates more in laughs and smiles …,” Justin said, later adding, “I could tell him anything in the world, and he wasn’t going to tell a soul. And there’s power in that. He’s a guy I’ve always leaned on.”

There’s power, too, in the constant reframing of perspective that Tommy inspires. If life is 10 percent what happens to you and 90 percent how you react, as Watson believes, Tommy is “living testament” to that with the joy he conveys amid suffering and hardship.

That example deeply influences Watson’s view of the world.

“I lean on my faith a lot in all areas in life, especially when there’s things that I can’t quite understand,” Watson said. “And so I always know there’s a reason behind anything we go through in life. With Tommy, I know that when this life ends he’ll be in a better place, alleviated from all his pain and suffering and hurt.

“The other thing I rest on is that what he’s going through now has changed so many people’s lives. Our whole family, everyone that he touches, are better people because of him.”

Including, no doubt, himself.

Amid a career reset with the Chiefs and recently married, Terri Watson said, Justin “knows that he’s been blessed beyond blessings.”

With help, as ever, from all his family … and from Tommy in its own profound and poignant way.

Latest Stories

  • Tourist goes head first down slide, dies after hitting bottom of bay, Florida cops say

    The water is only about 4 feet deep, witnesses say.

  • Rarely seen snake species shows up in middle of Florida road — eating another animal

    “This species often hisses very loudly when disturbed.”

  • Bears QB Fields practicing despite left shoulder separation

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears will spend the week watching and waiting as quarterback Justin Fields hopes his left shoulder heals up enough so he can start Sunday against the New York Jets. Fields said his injury is a shoulder separation with ligament damage within the AC joint, and added he wouldn’t have been able to play Wednesday if the game had been held then. “Today, probably not, but good thing we don’t play today; we play in what, four days,” Fields said. “So we’ll see how it

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • Canada through to Davis Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Germany

    MÁLAGA, Spain — Denis Shapovalov overcame a loss in the opening singles match and teamed with Vasek Pospisil in a deciding doubles victory as Canada advanced to the semifinals of the Davis Cup with a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday. Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Pospisil, of Vernon, B.C., looked out of their depth in the first set against doubles specialists Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz before turning the tables and posting a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. Shapovalov iced the tie when his return

  • Crosby, Buchnevich and Jones named NHL three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Pittsburgh Penguins centre Sidney Crosby, St. Louis Blues winger Pavel Buchnevich and Seattle Kraken goaltender Martin Jones have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Crosby, 35, led the NHL in points (11) with four goals and seven assists over four games to lift the Penguins to a 3-1 week. The two-time Hart Trophy winner posted a pair of four-point nights with two goals and two assists in a 6-4 win over Minnesota on Nov. 17 and a goal and three helpers in a 5-3 victory over

  • Is 1000-game Evgeni Malkin underrated?

    Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1000th NHL game as the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks but is the Russian underrated in the pantheon of hockey greats?

  • Canada-Belgium World Cup game attracts much Proline interest

    TORONTO — The Canada-Belgium World Cup soccer game garnered plenty of attention on the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp.'s Proline betting service. The OLG said Thursday the World Cup contest was Proline's highest overall wagered event Wednesday of any sport. It has also so far been the highest wagered game of the World Cup and did more volume than the day's other three games combined. Belgium defeated the Canadian team 1-0. Canada is appearing in only its second World Cup and first since '86. Ac

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • Bear scores winner, Canucks rally, surprise Avalanche 4-3

    DENVER (AP) — Ethan Bear snapped a tie with 8 minutes to go, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the injury-plagued Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Wednesday night. Trailing by a goal entering the third, Sheldon Dries tied it for Vancouver before Bear ripped a shot past Pavel Francouz on a 4-on-4 moments after Colorado's Cale Makar was called for interference. Bo Horvat scored his 16th goal for the Canucks in the opener of a three-game trip. Ilya Mikheyev also scored, and Spencer Martin stopped 33 shots in

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Dach returns to Chicago, helps Montreal win 3-2 in shootout

    CHICAGO (AP) — Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach scored in the shootout to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Friday. Suzuki and Joel Edmondson scored in regulation for Montreal, which got its third win in four games. Chicago collected a point, but dropped its season-high sixth straight game. Traded from Chicago before the NHL draft, Dach beat goaltender Arvid Soderblom with a wrist shot, then held his right hand to his ear as the crowd booed. “Nice

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D

  • Devils top Oilers, tie franchise mark with 13th straight win

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Nico Hischier had three assists and the New Jersey Devils beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 Monday night to match a franchise record with their 13th consecutive win. Jesper Bratt, Dawson Mercer, Damon Severson, Tomas Tatar and Yegor Sharangovich scored for the Devils, who haven’t lost since Oct. 24 against Washington. Vitek Vanecek made 27 saves. Jack Hughes had two assists for the Devils. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored for the Oilers, beaten twice by New Jersey dur

  • Devils have 3 goals disallowed, fans litter ice as Maple Leafs snap win streak

    New Jersey Devils fans were not impressed with the referees after they had three goals called back against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

  • Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming dead at 71 after battle with ALS

    TORONTO — Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 NHL seasons, has died at 71 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming's death in a statement. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL. Toronto signed Salming as a free agent before the 1973-74 season. The native of Kiruna, Sweden, went on to play 1,099 regular-season games with the Leafs, establishing team record

  • Sidney Crosby encouraged Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki to learn French

    Sidney Crosby gave Nick Suzuki some captain-to-captain advice in Las Vegas.

  • Blue Jays’ offseason savings could lead to big splash in pitching market

    The Blue Jays have some financial flexibility after trading Teoscar Hernandez. Will they use that windfall to acquire an elite starting pitcher?

  • Pietrangelo posts three points, Golden Knights notch 5-4 comeback win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — A two-goal cushion proved fatal once again for the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night. With the home side up 4-2 midway through the third period, fans inside Vancouver's Rogers Arena began to celebrate. Moments later, they watched the lead slip away and the Canucks ultimately fall 5-4 to the Vegas Golden Knights. It was the seventh time this season the Canucks (6-10-3) have coughed up a multi-goal lead in a loss. The statistic is "inexcusable," said Vancouver defenceman Luke Schenn. “

  • At 1-8-1, Texans try to shake worst loss yet vs Washington

    HOUSTON (AP) — Davis Mills threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown on Houston’s second offensive play, setting the tone for the terrible Texans’ worst game of the season in a loss to Washington. The Texans (1-8-1) were behind 20-0 at halftime before falling to the Commanders 23-10 for their fifth straight loss. “We were never in the game,” coach Lovie Smith said. “There’s total disappointment." Houston had five yards of offense at halftime, lowest in franchise history. The team’s