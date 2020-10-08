No, Astros pitcher Zack Greinke probably wasn't giving away pitch sign before Ramón Laureano home run

Did Zack Greinke really give away a pitch to the Oakland A’s?

The Houston Astros pitcher caused a stir on Thursday when he held up two fingers moments before throwing a 3-2 pitch that A’s outfielder Ramón Laureano deposited into the left field stands for a two-run home run in Game 4 of the ALDS.

Keep the signs coming Greinke 😂pic.twitter.com/vmZj9w8P3C — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) October 8, 2020

Did Greinke really give away pitch?

That looks ... bizarre. Was Greinke atoning for the sins of the Astros sign-stealing scandal by blatantly giving away pitches to a playoff opponent?

If that seems unlikely, it’s because it is.

While it’s fun for fans to think that a six-time All-Star pitcher for baseball’s most reviled franchise would suffer such a monumental lapse of judgment, the more likely explanation is much more mundane.

What was Zack Greinke doing against the A's? (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) More

Here’s what more likely really happened

Greinke wasn’t likely signaling what pitch was coming. It’s much more likely that he was communicating a pitch sequence with catcher Martin Maldonado.

So rather than signaling “two” for a curveball, Greinke was more likely signaling a code to his catcher that only he and his Astros teammates know to indicate what series of signs would be used. Plus, that looked like a slider, not a curveball.

For Laureano, it doesn’t appear to matter what Greinke is or isn’t signaling. In his very next at-bat on Thursday, he took Greinke deep for another home run to left field to cut into Houston’s fifth-inning lead.

More from Yahoo Sports: