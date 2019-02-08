With no Anthony Davis deal, Magic Johnson plans meeting with Lakers players, report says

Lakers president Magic Johnson plans to meet with his players this weekend in Philadelphia after weeks of Anthony Davis trade rumors didn't come to fruition ahead of Thursday's deadline, the Los Angeles Times reported Friday, citing two unidentified sources with knowledge of the situation.

Johnson planned the meeting because, according to the report, he sensed the Lakers "have been weighed down by the persistent trade rumors."

The Times lays out the broad topics for the meeting:

— The Lakers, 28-27 and 1 1/2 games out of the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference, need to focus on the 27 regular-season games remaining.

— The Davis speculation, while difficult especially for those players mentioned in potential trade scenarios, is part of the business. And the focus of that business for the Lakers is winning championships. Ivica Zubac and Michael Beasley eventually were traded, but Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Josh Hart and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope remain with the team.

— Every player will be given a chance to speak, with Johnson hoping to have an open dialogue with his team so they can all move forward together, one Times source said.

The meeting comes at an opportune time. Johnson can tell the team that he was impressed with its buzzer-beating road victory Thursday over the Celtics (35-20), ahead of another nationally televised game Sunday against the 76ers (34-20), who also are in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race just ahead of the All-Star break.