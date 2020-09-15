This no-annual-fee credit card comes with unlimited cash back—and new travel and dining perks

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you sign up for a credit card after clicking one of our links, we may earn a small fee for referring you. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY's newsroom and any business incentives.
The Chase Freedom Unlimited is a popular no-fee credit card that gives you 1.5% cash back on all spending with no restrictions.
As of September 15, that deal is even better: New and existing cardholders will also earn an unlimited 5% cash back on travel booked through Chase Ultimate Rewards, 3% cash back on dining, and 3% cash back on drugstore shopping. You can redeem cash back for statement credit, direct deposit into a U.S. account, gift cards, travel, or you can shop with points.
The beauty of a no cap cash-back card is that earning rewards is passive. You don’t need to activate categories or adjust your spending each quarter to maximize rewards; instead, you earn one flat rate in each spending category every time you swipe.
Chase Freedom Unlimited
- Annual fee: None
- Introductory purchase APR: 0% for 15 months
- Regular APR: 14.99%–23.74%
- Balance transfer APR: 14.99%–23.74%
- Balance transfer fee: $5 or 5% (whichever is greater)
- Points: 5% cash back on travel booked through Chase Ultimate Rewards, 3% on dining and at drugstores, and 1.5% on everything else
- Introductory rewards offer: 5% on groceries during the first year (with a $12,000 spending limit) and an additional 3.5% on Lyft through March 2022
- Foreign transaction fee: 3%
Who should get the Chase Freedom Unlimited?
Thanks to the brand new 5% and 3% categories, shoppers who dine out (or order in) often, or visit the drugstore to stock up on makeup or personal hygiene items may get a lot of value from this card. The Freedom Unlimited may also be ideal for shoppers who are new to credit card rewards and those looking for a program without tons of fine print to decipher.
The process of earning and redeeming rewards is as easy as swiping, collecting points, and cashing them in for statement credits, gift cards, and more. Cash back never expires, and you can redeem it at any time no matter what your balance is.
If you have a big-ticket purchase on the horizon and need a few extra months to pay it off, you could take advantage of the intro APR offer, which includes interest-free purchases for 15 months.
What points do you get with the Chase Freedom Unlimited?
You get an unlimited 1.5% cash back on all spending with no limits. But this is no longer a run-of-the-mill flat-rate card because you can now earn 5% cash back on travel booked through Chase Ultimate Rewards, and 3% cash back on dining and drugstore shopping.
Plus, you can take advantage of several introductory offers. During the first year, the rewards rate increases to 5% for up to $12,000 spent at grocery stores—a perk that comes close to the 6% that our favorite credit card to use when stocking the pantry currently offers, especially when you factor in that the Freedom Unlimited comes with no annual fee. Keep in mind that this does not include groceries you buy at superstores like Walmart and Target; the 5% cash back is strictly at supermarkets.
Additionally, you'll earn an extra 3.5% cash back on qualifying Lyft rides through March 2022, bringing the total rewards rate to 5%. As of this publishing, Chase will also give you a $200 bonus if you spend $500 within the first three months.
Cash back earned is tracked in points, and one point is generally worth one cent. While you have the option to shop with your rewards, you’ll get less bang for your buck: At checkout, one point is worth 0.80 cents.
What perks do you get with the Chase Freedom Unlimited card?
You’ll currently get 0% APR for the first 15 months on new purchases before a variable interest rate applies. To sweeten the deal, new cardholders get a complimentary three-month subscription to DashPass, a DoorDash service that offers free delivery on eligible orders. After the three months are up, you get a 50% membership discount for another nine months.
The card also comes with Zero Liability Protection, which means you won’t be held responsible for unauthorized charges, and Chase monitors fraud to help you keep tabs on your account activity.
Your purchases are covered from damage or theft for the first 120 days (up to $500 per claim and $50,000 per account), and items you buy with the card may also qualify for an extended warranty.
How does Chase Freedom Unlimited compare to other cards?
Until this point, the Chase Freedom Unlimited was up against two major competitors in the unlimited cash back realm—the Citi® Double Cash and Quicksilver® from Capital One®. However, the new rewards categories are a factor that now sets it apart.
The Citi Double Cash offers 2% cash back on all spending with no annual fee. You earn 1% when you make a purchase and another 1% when you pay the bill. The Citi Double Cash does still give a higher rate on out-of-category spending than the Freedom Unlimited, but you’ll have to pay off your entire statement regularly; otherwise, the interest you rack up may negate the rewards.
Like the Chase Freedom Unlimited, the Quicksilver from Capital One offers an unlimited 1.5% cash back with no annual fee, and it nearly matches the one-time bonus, offering $150 if you spend $500 within the first three months. But the Quicksilver doesn’t have the additional 5% and 3% categories for travel, dining, or drugstore shopping that Chase just rolled out. Although, if you’re looking to add a card to your wallet that has no foreign transaction fees, the Quicksilver checks that box and also offers travel accident insurance.
An additional card to compare against the Freedom Unlimited is the brand-new Chase Freedom Flex. Both cards have no annual fee and the same intro offer on groceries, Lyft rides, and DashPass membership. The cash back offer is nearly the same as well—you earn 5% on travel booked at Chase Ultimate Rewards, 3% on drugstore shopping, and 3% on dining.
However, the new Chase Freedom Flex also has a quarterly 5% category that may include gas, streaming services, and more—though it is a little higher maintenance, as you will have to activate the rewards every few months. And the Freedom Unlimited gives you a bit more when you shop outside of the bonus categories: You earn a minimum of 1.5% cash back, while the Freedom Flex gives you 1% cash back on non-category spending.
What drawbacks does the Chase Freedom Unlimited have?
Although you get cash back for travel bookings, this card does have a foreign transaction fee of 3%. You may want to leave it at home the next time you go globetrotting because those fees can add up. Also, frequent travelers may be able to get better perks (like complimentary upgrades or expedited boarding) with a dedicated airline or hotel rewards card.
How does the Chase Freedom Unlimited rank in our reviews?
We recommend this as one of the best cards for new homeowners because you can maximize cash back while making your new house a home—and get a little wiggle room with interest-free purchases for more than a year. Hello, shiny new refrigerator.
It's also one of our top cards for families because it has a simple flat rate that you can use to teach teenagers how credit cards and rewards programs work.
Things to know about credit cards
- Long introductory period APR rates are only a short-term incentive. Potentially high APR rates snap into effect after the card’s intro period ends, which could cost you a lot in interest if you’ve left your balance unpaid. It’s really important—especially when getting a card for a big purchase—to keep an eye on your finances and keep an eye on the calendar.
- APR rates and credit limits vary based on your individual credit. Credit limits and interest rates for each card are determined based on each cardholder's personal situation, so we did not take that information into account when evaluating these cards. Remember to pay your card off in full every month, so you will not be charged interest.
- Banks have the final say on who they accept for a credit card. These recommendations were put together with the assumption that applicants would have average credit or above. That being said, banks decide who they will issue credit cards to using criteria including, but not always limited to, an individual's credit score when evaluating each applicant.
So, should you get the Chase Freedom Unlimited?
The Chase Freedom Unlimited should be a top contender if you’re looking for a low-maintenance card. It’s free, and it’s easy to earn and redeem cash back.
You don’t have to be too strategic—just swipe the card and points will be added to your rewards balance. You don’t need to activate the 5% and 3% categories either; those rewards happen automatically. Spend outside of the top categories and you’ll still earn a nice 1.5% cash back.
While this card does cover many bases, it doesn’t give you extra points at gas stations. If you have a long commute, consider looking at cards where you can earn more than 1.5% at the pump.
