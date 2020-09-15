This no-annual-fee credit card comes with unlimited cash back—and new travel and dining perks

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you sign up for a credit card after clicking one of our links, we may earn a small fee for referring you. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY's newsroom and any business incentives.

The Chase Freedom Unlimited is a popular no-fee credit card that gives you 1.5% cash back on all spending with no restrictions.

As of September 15, that deal is even better: New and existing cardholders will also earn an unlimited 5% cash back on travel booked through Chase Ultimate Rewards, 3% cash back on dining, and 3% cash back on drugstore shopping. You can redeem cash back for statement credit, direct deposit into a U.S. account, gift cards, travel, or you can shop with points.

The beauty of a no cap cash-back card is that earning rewards is passive. You don’t need to activate categories or adjust your spending each quarter to maximize rewards; instead, you earn one flat rate in each spending category every time you swipe.

Chase Freedom Unlimited

Annual fee: None

None Introductory purchase APR: 0% for 15 months

0% for 15 months Regular APR: 14.99%–23.74%

14.99%–23.74% Balance transfer APR: 14.99%–23.74%

14.99%–23.74% Balance transfer fee: $5 or 5% (whichever is greater)

$5 or 5% (whichever is greater) Points: 5% cash back on travel booked through Chase Ultimate Rewards, 3% on dining and at drugstores, and 1.5% on everything else

5% cash back on travel booked through Chase Ultimate Rewards, 3% on dining and at drugstores, and 1.5% on everything else Introductory rewards offer: 5% on groceries during the first year (with a $12,000 spending limit) and an additional 3.5% on Lyft through March 2022

5% on groceries during the first year (with a $12,000 spending limit) and an additional 3.5% on Lyft through March 2022 Foreign transaction fee: 3%

Learn more about the Chase Freedom Unlimited

Who should get the Chase Freedom Unlimited?

Thanks to the brand new 5% and 3% categories, shoppers who dine out (or order in) often, or visit the drugstore to stock up on makeup or personal hygiene items may get a lot of value from this card. The Freedom Unlimited may also be ideal for shoppers who are new to credit card rewards and those looking for a program without tons of fine print to decipher.

The process of earning and redeeming rewards is as easy as swiping, collecting points, and cashing them in for statement credits, gift cards, and more. Cash back never expires, and you can redeem it at any time no matter what your balance is.

If you have a big-ticket purchase on the horizon and need a few extra months to pay it off, you could take advantage of the intro APR offer, which includes interest-free purchases for 15 months.

What points do you get with the Chase Freedom Unlimited?

You get an unlimited 1.5% cash back on all spending with no limits. But this is no longer a run-of-the-mill flat-rate card because you can now earn 5% cash back on travel booked through Chase Ultimate Rewards, and 3% cash back on dining and drugstore shopping.

Plus, you can take advantage of several introductory offers. During the first year, the rewards rate increases to 5% for up to $12,000 spent at grocery stores—a perk that comes close to the 6% that our favorite credit card to use when stocking the pantry currently offers, especially when you factor in that the Freedom Unlimited comes with no annual fee. Keep in mind that this does not include groceries you buy at superstores like Walmart and Target; the 5% cash back is strictly at supermarkets.

Additionally, you'll earn an extra 3.5% cash back on qualifying Lyft rides through March 2022, bringing the total rewards rate to 5%. As of this publishing, Chase will also give you a $200 bonus if you spend $500 within the first three months.

Cash back earned is tracked in points, and one point is generally worth one cent. While you have the option to shop with your rewards, you’ll get less bang for your buck: At checkout, one point is worth 0.80 cents.

What perks do you get with the Chase Freedom Unlimited card?

You’ll currently get 0% APR for the first 15 months on new purchases before a variable interest rate applies. To sweeten the deal, new cardholders get a complimentary three-month subscription to DashPass, a DoorDash service that offers free delivery on eligible orders. After the three months are up, you get a 50% membership discount for another nine months.

The card also comes with Zero Liability Protection, which means you won’t be held responsible for unauthorized charges, and Chase monitors fraud to help you keep tabs on your account activity.