No, Akhilesh Yadav Did Not Say ‘We Don’t Need Ram And Hanuman’

Several social media users have falsely attributed a quote to Samajwadi Party’s leader Akhilesh Yadav to claim that he said, “we do not need Ram or Hanuman,” to win the 2022 elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav’s speech during the Hindustan Shikhar Samagam held in February 2020 has been misinterpreted. When asked by the event host if he’d latch on to Krishna, since BJP had Ram and Kejriwal had Hanuman, Yadav had replied, “I will hold on to kaam (work).”

CLAIM

Social media users have shared an image attributing the quote, “2022 में UP में बनेगी सपा की सरकार हमें राम और हनुमान की जरूरत नही।” to Akhilesh Yadav.

(Translation: “In 2022, the SP government will be formed in UP, we do not need Ram and Hanuman.”)

Users shared the quote with the caption, “टोंटी चोर पहले बोलता था कि हमें "#राम और #हनुमान" की जरूरत नहीं और अब बोल रहा कि इटावा में भगवान विष्णु का भव्य मंदिर बनाएंगे”

(Translation: “Spout thief used to say that we don't need "#Rama and #Hanuman" and now saying that we will build a grand temple of Lord Vishnu in Etawah.”)

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

Through a keyword search, we came across several news reports of the Hindustan Shikhar Samagam held in February 2020, that had paraphrased Yadav’s words from the event.

News18 had reported that the SP leader stated, “मुझे राम और हनुमान को पकड़ने की जरूरत नहीं, काम को पकड़ूंगा “