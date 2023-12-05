No agreement in sight as Cop28 teams wrangle over phasing out fossil fuels

The debate over the future of fossil fuels, the biggest cause of global warming, is the key battle at the Cop28 climate summit hosted by the oil-rich United Arab Emirates. As neighbouring Saudi Arabia – the world's biggest oil exporter – ruled out phasing down oil, gas and coal, and activists sounded the alarm over fossil fuel lobbying at the talks, the chances of agreeing an ambitious deal looked slim.

The latest version of a potential agreement includes two drastically different options: phasing out fossil fuels or not addressing the issue at all, negotiators said on Tuesday, as they headed back into tough talks due to end next week.

The draft gives three options in total: an "orderly and just" phase-out, faster efforts to phase out fossil fuel projects that do not capture and store emissions, or "no text" on the subject.

An earlier draft that proposed a "phasedown/out" was badly received by delegates, a Latin American negotiator told French news agency AFP.

"Everyone was extremely unhappy with the first draft," the negotiator said, requesting anonymity.

"When we started talking... everything collapsed... There is pretty much nothing on the way forward," the delegate added.

Saudi resistance

Saudi Arabia has already said it will "absolutely not" agree to phasing down fossil fuels, never mind phasing them out.

"I would like to put that challenge for all of those who... come out publicly saying we have to (phase down)... Call them and ask them how they are gonna do that."

(with AFP)



