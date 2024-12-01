No 'agenda' against Hawkins amid Wales return talk

Joe Hawkins can no longer play for Wales under current selection rules [Huw Evans Picture Agency]

Joe Hawkins has been told to fight for his place at Exeter Chiefs amid speculation over a possible return to Welsh rugby.

The Wales international was left out of Chiefs' 23-strong matchday squad for a third game in a row on Saturday.

Hawkins is out of contract at the end of the season and Wales head coach Warren Gatland has hinted at a possible return to a Welsh region for the former Osprey.

But Exeter head coach Rob Baxter insisted there is no "agenda" against the 22-year-old centre despite leaving him out for the Premiership trip to Bath.

"We've not got an agenda that we're leaving him out because we've heard he's moving on or that a Welsh region want to bring him back," said Baxter.

"I haven't been involved in any speculation. We've not had talks right now about a contract extension but we also haven't said that we're not going to.

"The only thing I'm looking for from everyone is to show that they deserve to be in the team, fight to get us moving forward."

Hawkins was involved in 21 games in his first year at Sandy Park, a move that ended his Wales career under the 25-cap rule.

He started the first five matches of this season though was replaced in all of those games - each one a defeat - and has dramatically fallen down the Chiefs' midfield pecking order.

"It probably has been tough for him and I don't mind admitting that," said Baxter.

"He's been good about it, not had any tantrums, and got on with it. He's aware there are things we've asked of him and right now we just feel Will Rigg gives us more go forward."

Gatland picked Hawkins for all but one match of the 2023 Six Nations before the player's departure from Ospreys amid the drastic cost cutting among the regions.

The Wales coach has said he would be keen to have Hawkins back as a possible contender for the problem number ten jersey.

But Baxter has warned Hawkins there is little chance of him playing that position for Chiefs.

"I understand why some people may think [fly-half] is his best position," he added.

"I've considered Joe at 10 but we didn't have the opportunity early on as we juggled our resources due to limited options in midfield.

"It will be hard now to rotate and give him a bash at 10 because we're in a pressure situation and we need to win games."