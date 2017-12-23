No. 9 Xavier holds off Northern Iowa 77-67

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) -- With conference play on the horizon, Xavier found itself in a hostile gym against a quality opponent - something the Musketeers will experience quite a bit in the weeks to come.

Xavier held off multiple pushes from pesky Northern Iowa on Friday night in what it hopes is a sign of things to come.

J.P. Macura scored 15 points and the ninth-ranked Musketeers hung on to beat the Panthers 77-67 for its seventh straight win.

''This is a great win for our team. An absolutely great win,'' Xavier coach Chris Mack said. ''Our guys had a lot of respect coming in for the environment.''

Trevon Bluiett scored 12 points with seven rebounds before fouling out for the Musketeers (12-1), who went on an 11-2 run down the stretch, highlighted by a 3 by Bluiett, to break open a tie game.

Macura's breakaway dunk and 3 in the final 95 seconds left sealed it for Xavier, which shot 12 of 23 from 3-point range.

This matchup between one of the nation's top offenses in Xavier and one of its best defenses in Northern Iowa looked like it might swing toward the Panthers after they jumped by 10 early in the first half.

The Musketeers rallied though - despite 13 first-half turnovers and a 10-0 Panthers run that tied it at 46-all - thanks largely to a 31-11 spurt spanning the halves.

''I thought our focus was good. Our turnovers weren't, but we cleaned that up in the second half,'' Mack said. ''This is great for our program, to get down 10 points and have the fortitude for come back.''

Northern Iowa got within 60-57 before Tyrique Jones followed a block with two free throws, and Macura's back-to-back baskets ensured that the Musketeers would survive.

''They were better than us,'' Northern Iowa coach Ben Jacobson said. ''They were a little more patient (in the second half).''