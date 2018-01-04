No. 9 Wichita State faces Houston in first home AAC game

No. 9 Wichita State hosts Houston on Thursday in a battle of two American Athletic Conference teams off to hot starts.

The Shockers (11-2, 1-0 AAC) have bounced back from a loss to Oklahoma with three straight wins, and in their first game in the AAC, coach Gregg Marshall's team rolled past Connecticut on Saturday.

Landry Shamet led three Shockers in double figures with 16 points, and Rashard Kelly finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds in the win at UConn.

"It was a cool atmosphere to finally get into conference play and get that first win out of the way," Shamet told reporters. "Our first American win, on the road, a 10-point win at UConn. Looks good."

The Cougars (12-2, 2-0) improved to 2-0 in the AAC with a tight 76-73 win over Temple on Saturday. Houston has won four in a row, but might not be at full strength when it visits Charles Koch Arena on Thursday.

Houston forward Breaon Brady scored a career-high 21 points in the Cougars' win over Temple but suffered an ankle injury midway through the second half and had to leave the game. Brady is considered a game-time decision against Wichita State.

"It was a sprained ankle," Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said after the Temple game. "He has a big knot on the side of his ankle and it's swollen. He will be alright. We would like to play him more minutes, but he gets fatigued easily so we have to rotate him in and out regularly."

If he can't go, Brady's presence will be missed in the paint against a Shockers team that ranks fourth in the nation in rebound margin. Wichita State has outrebounded opponents by an average of 11.6 rebounds per game.

Senior guard Rob Gray leads the Cougars in scoring, averaging 19.0 points per game. An all-conference selection last season, Gray bolsters a Houston attack that is scoring 80.6 points per game and has Marshall's attention.